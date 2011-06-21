



home : free press advocate : free press advocate December 22, 2016 12/22/2016 12:18:00 PM

Police seek public's help to ID drug store burglar

+ click to enlarge THE WILMINGTON POLICE Department is asking the public to help identify this individual, who was caught on the security camera at Doc's Drugs when he burglarized the store. + click to enlarge

The Wilmington Police Department is asking the public to help identify an individual who was caught on camera breaking into Doc's Drugs in Wilmington and making off with more than $4,000 worth of prescription drugs.



It took the burglar just three minutes to pry open the back door of the pharmacy, at 1101 S. Water St., and take the goods in an early morning burglary on Wednesday, Dec. 21.



Police arrived within five minutes of receiving the alarm call, barely missing the man, who eluded capture.



Anyone with information about the man in the photo is asked to call Det. Karl Jurgens at 815-476-2811.











Article Comment Submission Form Please feel free to submit your comments.



Article comments are not posted immediately to the Web site. Each submission must be approved by the Web site editor, who may edit content for appropriateness. There may be a delay of 24-48 hours for any submission while the web site editor reviews and approves it.



Note: All information on this form is required. Your telephone number is for our use only, and will not be attached to your comment. Submit an Article Comment First Name:

Required Last Name:

Required Telephone:

Required Email:

Required Comment:

Required Passcode:

Required Click here to see a new mix of characters. This is an anti-SPAM device. It is not case sensitive.



