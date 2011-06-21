Police seek public's help to ID drug store burglar

The Wilmington Police Department is asking the public to help identify an individual who was caught on camera breaking into Doc's Drugs in Wilmington and making off with more than $4,000 worth of prescription drugs.
It took the burglar just three minutes to pry open the back door of the pharmacy, at 1101 S. Water St., and take the goods in an early morning burglary on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Police arrived within five minutes of receiving the alarm call, barely missing the man, who eluded capture.
Anyone with information about the man in the photo is asked to call Det. Karl Jurgens at 815-476-2811.