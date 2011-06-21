



home : free press advocate : free press advocate December 22, 2016 12/20/2016 8:06:00 PM

Metal detector searching for bracelet's owner

+ click to enlarge Zach McAllister found this silver bracelet while metal detecting in the Wilmington area and would like it to get back to its owner. Staff report





Wouldn't it be great, says Bonnie Peters, of Wilmington, if the person who lost the bracelet with the six little boy charms could get it back for Christmas?



Her nephew, Zach McAllister, 25, of Joliet, found the silver bracelet while metal detecting in Wilmington a couple of weeks ago with his uncle Tim Peters.



"He's always bottle digging, and grandpa's known for finding arrowheads and digging up old bottles," Bonnie Peters said. Her father-in-law was interested in antiques and often took his sons detecting, and they in turn bring the next generation.



"My husband Danny, and Tim, their dad used to do that, take them as little kids to do that, if they'd find something good he'd throw them a candy bar and take the good bottle," she said, laughing.





The clasp on the bracelet indicates it's silver. Each of the six charms is engraved with the name of a boy on one side: Dick, Bob, Tom, Brian, Mitchell and Keith; and their birthdays on the reverse. The boys were born between 1940 and 1961. One of them just had a birthday, and another will celebrate his birth in a few days.



McAllister would like the owner of the bracelet, or his or her family, get it back.



Anyone who has information about the owner can call the Free Press Advocate and leave a message for Pam Monson, editor, which will be forwarded to McAllister through Peters.



"Wouldn't that be cool to track it down?" Peters said.











Article Comment Submission Form Please feel free to submit your comments.



Article comments are not posted immediately to the Web site. Each submission must be approved by the Web site editor, who may edit content for appropriateness. There may be a delay of 24-48 hours for any submission while the web site editor reviews and approves it.



Note: All information on this form is required. Your telephone number is for our use only, and will not be attached to your comment. Submit an Article Comment First Name:

Required Last Name:

Required Telephone:

Required Email:

Required Comment:

Required Passcode:

Required Click here to see a new mix of characters. This is an anti-SPAM device. It is not case sensitive.



