Metal detector searching for bracelet's owner

Zach McAllister found this silver bracelet while metal detecting in the Wilmington area and would like it to get back to its owner.
Staff report
Wouldn't it be great, says Bonnie Peters, of Wilmington, if the person who lost the bracelet with the six little boy charms could get it back for Christmas?
Her nephew, Zach McAllister, 25, of Joliet, found the silver bracelet while metal detecting in Wilmington a couple of weeks ago with his uncle Tim Peters.
"He's always bottle digging, and grandpa's known for finding arrowheads and digging up old bottles," Bonnie Peters said. Her father-in-law was interested in antiques and often took his sons detecting, and they in turn bring the next generation.
"My husband Danny, and Tim, their dad used to do that, take them as little kids to do that, if they'd find something good he'd throw them a candy bar and take the good bottle," she said, laughing.
The clasp on the bracelet indicates it's silver. Each of the six charms is engraved with the name of a boy on one side: Dick, Bob, Tom, Brian, Mitchell and Keith; and their birthdays on the reverse. The boys were born between 1940 and 1961. One of them just had a birthday, and another will celebrate his birth in a few days.
McAllister would like the owner of the bracelet, or his or her family, get it back.
Anyone who has information about the owner can call the Free Press Advocate and leave a message for Pam Monson, editor, which will be forwarded to McAllister through Peters.
"Wouldn't that be cool to track it down?" Peters said.