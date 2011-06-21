



home : free press advocate : free press advocate December 22, 2016 12/20/2016 8:05:00 PM

Park District raising rates

Pam Monson

Editor



The Wilmington Island Park District will be raising rates for fitness center membership and after school care, and adding a bounce house fee to room rentals.



"We're getting really close to covering all our costs, but it's hard to break out all of the costs of the electric, the gas, to the specific programs, so I'd like to, where we're lower, is recommend that come the fiscal year we bump up a little bit ... to replace a lot of equipment or move into new developments, or cover any unforeseen things in the future," park director Renee Chavez said.



The district's Board of Commissioners reviewed its rate and fee structures and compared them with those of other park districts last week, and agreed to adjustments that will become effective with the start of the next fiscal year, on May 1.





Currently, the district charges about $4 per day for after school care. The school bus drops students off at the Park District building and parents pick them up by 6 p.m. Some children are at the park facility for a short time, some stay the whole three hours. After school care includes homework help, a snack and organized activities.



"It's a good thing to have, just for a parent's peace of mind, to know if you get caught up in traffic on 55 coming home, you don't have to worry," Commissioner Jodi Roark commented.



By comparison, the Manhattan Park District charges $16.25 per day, and snacks are an added cost. Channahon's daily rate is $18, the highest among the five other facilities compared to the district. Another local provider, the First Christian Church, charges $7.50 daily.



The board felt that the cost of the district's after school care is affordable for low income families.



"I think the after school program is priced very well ... the people that I talked to think this is a fantastic bargain right now, and it allows them not to miss work," Commissioner Tom Glenn said.



Chavez recommended that the daily rate for after school care increase to $6 beginning May 1, or $30 per week, and that it increase another $1 in 2018 and again in 2019.



The district's $100 fee for a three-hour rental of the party room was a bit more than the charge to use a smaller room at the Manhattan Park District, and on par with the cost for Channahon. Godley Park District charges $250 for two hours, but the rental fee includes the use of the large gym and two big bounce houses.



Chavez recommended holding steady on the room rate for the next three years, but adding a charge for the use of the bounce house that will be $25 next year and increase to $30 beginning May 1, 2018 and to $40 in May 2019. The bounce house charges will be set aside to cover replacement of the district's two bounce houses.



The Island Park District had the highest monthly fitness center membership fee at $18.75 per month. Channahon charges $18.50 per month and Godley is at $17. Chavez recommended raising the rate to $22.50 per month for the next two years.



The district offered an introductory membership at $18.75, raised it, then offered the introductory price again to encourage members to sign up for automatic withdrawal from their checking accounts. Most members have now been converted to automatic withdrawal.



Chavez wanted to raise the monthly rate to provide some room to offer promotions.



"At $18.75, we're so inexpensive already that you're really almost giving it away for free if you do a promotion," Chavez said. "So if we set it at $22.50 per month, then at different times to spark interest as well as in the summer do a summer rate for college and high school students ... we have different flexibilities to say, 'this month you get the grand opening rate.'"



Chavez recommended that it become the board's practice to review the rates and fees every December, with changes becoming effective with the beginning of the next fiscal year. The board was in agreement with the rate and fee changes, but did not approve them by a vote.



In other business before the board:



• The Board of Commissioners approved the December bills and payroll report dated Nov. 16 to Dec. 12, in the amount of $21,736.



• Board members were reminded of an opportunity to volunteer their time during the district's Island City Classic pond hockey tournament on Jan. 14 and 15. Director Chavez reported that the rinks were slated to be filled last Friday. Four teams are signed up so far.



• Chavez reported the Lincolnway Special Recreation Association is getting rid of a seated stepper that would be a good purchase for the Island Park District, as its seated stepper is no longer under warranty and has maintenance issues. The seated stepper is in demand by people in rehab or who had hip or knee replacement, who don't have full range of motion. The LWSRA seated stepper has had very little use. This type of equipment generally sells for $5,000 to $6,000, although the cost of used equipment was not noted.















