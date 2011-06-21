Site Map | Contact Us | Staff | RSS feeds
Free Press Newspapers | Wilmington, IL

Morris Hosp - Tajuddin

home : coal city courant : coal city courant February 7, 2017
2/7/2017 7:42:00 PM
Coalers raffling Blackhawk tickets

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago will benefit from a raffle being conducted by Coal City High School's Student Ambassadors.

Student ambassadors are raffling four tickets to the March 12 Chicago Blackhawks hockey game. The tickets are for seats located six rows off the ice and come with a parking pass. The price is valued at $900.

Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the high school, 655 W. Division St., during the wrestling sectional on Saturday, Feb. 11 and during the Feb. 17 boys basketball game. Tickets are also available in the school's administrative office during regular school hours.

The winner will be drawn during half-time of the Feb. 17 basketball game.




Article Comment Submission Form
Please feel free to submit your comments.

Article comments are not posted immediately to the Web site. Each submission must be approved by the Web site editor, who may edit content for appropriateness. There may be a delay of 24-48 hours for any submission while the web site editor reviews and approves it.

Note: All information on this form is required. Your telephone number is for our use only, and will not be attached to your comment.
Submit an Article Comment
First Name:
Required
Last Name:
Required
Telephone:
Required
Email:
Required
Comment:
Required
Passcode:
Required
Anti-SPAM Passcode Click here to see a new mix of characters.
This is an anti-SPAM device. It is not case sensitive.
   


Advanced Search


Subscription Login
LOGIN | SUBSCRIBE

Place an Ad
Submit Soundoff
Public Notices

Morris YMCA
Progress 2017
<February>
SMTWTFS
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28        





SportsObituariesColumnistsAbout UsSubscriptionsClassifiedsSubmitShop LocalLife
Site Map | Contact Us | RSS feeds | Privacy Policy
Site Design and Content
Copyright 2017 1up!
Software © 1998-2017 1up! Software, All Rights Reserved