Coalers raffling Blackhawk tickets



Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago will benefit from a raffle being conducted by Coal City High School's Student Ambassadors.



Student ambassadors are raffling four tickets to the March 12 Chicago Blackhawks hockey game. The tickets are for seats located six rows off the ice and come with a parking pass. The price is valued at $900.



Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the high school, 655 W. Division St., during the wrestling sectional on Saturday, Feb. 11 and during the Feb. 17 boys basketball game. Tickets are also available in the school's administrative office during regular school hours.



The winner will be drawn during half-time of the Feb. 17 basketball game.











