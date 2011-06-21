



More time for math

Ann Gill

Editor



Could additional instruction time lead to better outcomes for middle school math students? That's the question being investigated by local educators.



The 2016 Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC) scores indicated seventh graders at Coal City Middle School continue to fall behind the state average in mathematics. Last year, just 18 percent of the seventh graders tested met the standards, compared to the state at 27 percent of students meeting.



"When the 2016 PARCC scores were presented to the Board of Education, the board shared the administration's concern with our math scores in certain areas and we also had concerns with our English/language arts (ELA) scores in certain areas," said Unit 1 Superintendent Dr. Kent Bugg.



In early September 2016, the superintendent called a meeting of the K-12 administrators, student service personnel and leaders from the two academic departments to talk about the scores and what could be done to improve student outcomes.





Overall, Unit 1 students are staying ahead of state averages in math and ELA, according to testing data provided by school officials.



"We have a couple of troubling areas, sixth grade ELA and seventh grade ELA and mathematics," said Tammy Elledge, the district's director of curriculum and instruction.



The PARCC scores indicate 34 percent of last year's sixth graders were meeting standards compared with 35 percent statewide.



Elledge notes that since last summer she's noticed significant improvement at that grade level.



As for seventh grade, the ELA scores show 29 percent of Unit 1 students met standards. The state average for 2016 was 37 percent.



"One of the things we know is that kidss success in reading filters over into other subjects like social studies and science, and we also know our kids' success in math filters over as well," Bugg said.



As a result of that September meeting, district administrators and the department leaders in math agreed to focus on three areas for improvement. Better math resources at the K-5 level is one step, and improving local assessments in mathematics is another. Additionally, the group talked about the need for more instructional time devoted to math at grades 6-8.



"As we looked around at neighboring schools and state averages we're below the state average in terms of our time for mathematics instruction in grade six to eight," Bugg said.



Middle school students at all three grade levels currently have 46 minutes of daily math instruction. The superintendent noted that eighth graders enrolled in algebra one are getting about half the instructional time as high school students taking the same course for 84 minutes per day.



"When we talked about that with department leaders and the team at the meeting we talked about needing to find a way to equalize that time, or at least get more time for math instruction," Bugg said.



Although the group didn't address how much time that would be, the task was handed over to middle school principal Travis Johnson and his staff. Together they have been working to develop a master schedule that would allow for more math instruction time at all three grade levels.



"Of course any time you add to something you have to take something from something else, and that's currently what they are working on," Bugg said.



Although no plans have been finalized, the superintendent indicated he expects the group will propose some type of modified block schedule that could allow for up to 82 minutes of math instruction daily.



Should that be the recommendation, Bugg advised the board it would likely result in the need for an additional math position at the school.



"Normally, when we make a change to minutes (class times) and things like that we don't necessarily come to the board, but because this one would result in additional staffing it should come to the board for consideration," Bugg said.



Johnson is expected to have a final recommendation ready for the board to review at its study session on Wednesday, Feb. 22.



"They are still tweaking things and looking at things. Like I said, any time you add something, something has to give someplace and that is what they are currently working on," Bugg said.



Middle school parent Phil Gernenz heard the school was considering a scheduling change, so he attended the February board meeting to learn a little more and question if there was any data to back up the idea that additional instructional time would improve student success.



"That was a good update," he told the board, indicating he'd wait for the final recommendation to come at the end of the month.



The board's study session is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the high school's administrative conference room.











