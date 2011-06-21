Truck crashes into post office

A PICKUP TRUCK crashed into the Mazon Post Office around 12:15 p.m. on Monday. No injuries were reported to the occupants of the vehicle or postal employees inside the building at 600 Depot St.
STAFF REPORT
No one was injured when a pickup truck crashed into the Mazon Post Office on Monday.
As postal employees were going about their daily duties the pickup truck slammed into the building, shattering a window and taking down a section of the cinder block building at 600 Depot St.
The accident was reported around 12:15 p.m. via a 911 call to the Grundy County Dispatch Center.
When law enforcement arrived on the scene, the red Ford pickup was partially inside the building.
Mazon Fire was called to the scene with mutual aid coming in from the Morris and Verona Fire Departments, and the Grundy County Emergency Management Agency was dispatched to secure the area and provide traffic control.
As a result of the crash, there was a gas leak that forced the post office and neighboring buildings along Depot Street to be evacuated until NICOR Gas arrived to shut it off.
The driver of the truck, 76-year-old James E. Seerup, of Mazon, told the Grundy County deputy on scene that he had pulled into a parking spot in front of the post office and his foot slipped off the brake and onto the gas pedal, causing the truck to propel over a metal barrier and into the building.
Crews were on the scene late Monday to secure the building that is owned by Coal City resident Harold Vota.
Seerup was issued a traffic citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.