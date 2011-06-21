



An afternoon of art, music



The Unit 1 School District's fine arts department is preparing for its annual Fine Arts Festival, an afternoon featuring art created by district students and music provided the band and choral students.



The doors to Coal City High School will open at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 for the festival that will showcase artwork created by students in kindergarten to 12th grade.



Music students will perform in the auditorium



between 1-4 p.m. Auditorium performances start with the fifth grade band, followed by the sixth grade cadet band at 1:15 p.m., middle school jazz band at 1:30 p.m., seventh and eighth grade concert band at 1:45 p.m. and at 2 p.m. the eighth grade chorus will take the stage. Following an intermission the high school freshman show choir will perform at 2:45 p.m., followed by the varsity chorus at 3 p.m., high school jazz band at 3:15 p.m., the percussion ensemble at 3:30 p.m. and the high school concert band will close out the day with a 3:45 p.m. performance.



Throughout the afternoon, attendees will have an opportunity to purchase baked goods, buy a raffle ticket for one of the various fundraising baskets or take advantage of the offerings at a concession stand located in the school's events entry corridor.



















