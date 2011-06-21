1/31/2017 6:58:00 PM Coal City Police to host civil academy
The Coal City Police Department is hosting a civil academy, a program designed to acquaint residents with the various aspects of local government and public service, while building positive relationships throughout the community.
For six weeks, residents will gather for sessions focusing the various aspects of local and county government. Entities involved in the program are the Coal City Police Department, Coal City Fire Department, village of Coal City and its public works department, Coal City Public Library District, Unit 1 School District and the county of Grundy.
The sessions will likely include field trips and activities to provide participants with a better understanding of what they are learning.
Residents interested in participating are asked to contact Sgt. Chris Harseim by e-mail to charseim@coalcity-il.gov or through the department's Facebook page by Tuesday, Feb. 28.