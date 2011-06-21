



home : coal city courant : coal city courant January 31, 2017 1/31/2017 6:56:00 PM

Robles renovation gets village board approval

Ann Gill

Editor



George Robles' plan to turn a garage into a residence has been approved by town trustees.



Robles, the owner of 70 Blackstone St., approached the village of Coal City with his plan to renovate the garage into a primary residence for his family as its overall square footage exceeds that of the current residence.



Village Administrator Matt Fritz said the necessity for the village's consideration was due to the lack of rear yard and the west interior side yard did not meet the minimum 10 percent frontage required by village code.



As conditions of the board's approval, Robles will be required to install a door on the east side of the structure, framing of the roof truss system must be improved to support the heating and air conditioning units, the structure must continue to be utilized as a residence as outlined in the petition and upon issuance of an occupancy permit the existing home must be demolished within 60 days.



Robles has agreed to the terms and no one spoke against his plan when it came before the Village Board or Planning and Zoning Board.





In other matters from the Jan. 25 meeting:



• Mayor Terry Halliday reported a letter has been prepared and will be sent to President Donald Trump regarding the June 2015 tornado, the cost of recovery and the lack of funds to cover those costs.



The letter was suggested by Trustee Neal Nelson at the Jan. 11 meeting.



"Who knows where it'll go, but why not," Halliday said.



• Trustee Dan Greggain reported the Park Board is preparing for the summer season with plans for a car show and dueling piano concert. He noted the farmer's markets will return to Campbell Memorial Park and some discussion has been held regarding a beer fest in the fall.



• Trustees approved purchase orders totaling $29,879.81. Included in the bills was a $6,630 payment for legal fees including work related to a residential demolition, $2,714.53 to Julie, Inc. for the village's annual assessment and $900 for the delivery of a squad car the department purchased at auction.



The next meeting of the board is scheduled for 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the village hall.











Article Comment Submission Form Please feel free to submit your comments.



Article comments are not posted immediately to the Web site. Each submission must be approved by the Web site editor, who may edit content for appropriateness. There may be a delay of 24-48 hours for any submission while the web site editor reviews and approves it.



Note: All information on this form is required. Your telephone number is for our use only, and will not be attached to your comment. Submit an Article Comment First Name:

Required Last Name:

Required Telephone:

Required Email:

Required Comment:

Required Passcode:

Required Click here to see a new mix of characters. This is an anti-SPAM device. It is not case sensitive.



