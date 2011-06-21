



A new stadium for the Coalers

+ click to enlarge COAL CITY HIGH School's Dzuris Athletic Stadium will have a new look for the 2017 football season. The Unit 1 Board of Education has approved moving forward with the replacement of the home grandstand and renovations to the visitors side bleachers. Ann Gill

Coaler football fans will notice a few changes next season, both on and off the field. In addition to a new head coach, the Coalers are getting a new stadium.



Coal City High School's Dzuris Athletic Stadium will undergo renovations this summer. The first phase of the project was approved last week during a special meeting of the Unit 1 Board of Education.



Board members unanimously accepted a bid from R.L. Sohol General Contractors to replace the original spectator seating and upgrade the visitors stands to meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).



At a price of $539,700, Superintendent Dr. Kent Bugg said the contractor's bid came in under the architect's estimate by $40,000. A total of five bids were received and ranged in price up to $694,000.



The stadium renovation is the last major capital project on the Board of Education's list. It's goal has been to complete such projects prior to the conclusion of its property tax agreement with Exelon Nuclear in 2018.





Funds to cover the project cost will come from district reserves.



Bugg said there are four objectives associated with the stadium project and all are included in the plan.



At the top of the list was ADA compliant bleachers on the home and visitor sides.



The plan calls for the existing home bleachers to be demolished, including the concrete building that houses restrooms and athletic storage.



In its place will be a new free standing aluminum with a 1,525-seat grandstand that meets the guidelines of the ADA.



Bugg said the new structure will add seating capacity and will be a bit higher than the current structure. The existing press box will be reinstalled on the home side of the stadium.



On the visitor side, the bleachers will be modified to include extended aisles, wheelchair accessible space, stairs and a ramp. It will be placed on a new reinforced concrete slab.



The renovations will also result in some changes to the fence and sidewalks adjacent to the grandstand.



The three remaining objectives are new restrooms, concession stand and an athletic and auditorium storage facility. Those projects will be included in a second bid that is slated to be presented to the board for approval in the coming months.



Construction on all phases of the project will get underway following the conclusion of the spring sports season, so as not to interfere with the scheduled track and field season.



The stadium renovations are expected to be completed prior to the start of the football season.



R.L. Sohol was the low bidder for the district' new administration center that is under construction on the Coal City Middle School campus. The contractor was also the low bidder for the tornado repairs to the high school's baseball and softball fields that were completed in 2016.















