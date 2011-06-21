



Weather spotter training class in Coal City



The National Weather Service (NWS) needs real time weather reports to effectively warn the public of inclement weather, so its training the public to spot severe weather.



The NWS Basic Severe Weather Spotter Program was created by the agency to improve warning services by training the public to provide accurate reports of hail size, wind damage, flash flooding, heavy rain, tornadoes, and water spouts.



Even as new technology allows the NWS to issue warnings with more lead time, spotters are always needed as links between radar indications of severe weather and ground truth.



"The warm weather here and the severe weather across the southern states the past few days serve as a reminder of the importance of providing early detection and warning as well as to be prepared," said Joe Schroeder, director of the Grundy County Emergency Management Agency.



NWS personnel will present the weather spotter program at Coal City High School, 655 W. Division St., on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The two-hour program will begin at 7 p.m. in the school's auditorium.





Storm spotter volunteers serve as severe weather spotters for the NWS and local emergency management programs, and generally have two things in common-an interest in the weather and a desire to serve their community. Participants will be able to obtain preparedness information before and after the event.



"Whether you want to become a basic severe weather spotter, a spotter that could use a training refresher or just someone that wants to know more about weather or the process in general, this is an opportunity to do just that," Schroeder said.



To register for the course visit www.eventbrite.com/e/basic-severe-weather-spotter-class-coal-city-illinois-tickets-30475423813











