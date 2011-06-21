



Local scholarships provide seniors with cash for college

STAFF REPORT





In the past five years, Coal City High School graduates have collected over $300,000, funding earmarked to help them offset the cost of college.



The funds all come from local sources - individuals, organizations and businesses - interested in helping students further their education at a trade school, junior college or four-year college or university.



Each year, just days before the senior class gathers for its commencement, the school hosts its honors night a celebration of classes academic achievement and to honor those who have been selected as a recipient of the nearly two dozen scholarships.



Last year, 35 students were selected as recipients of the 31 local scholarships. In all, $71,832 in financial assistance was provided to graduating seniors and alumni of CCHS, nearly $15,000 more than the prior year.



School officials routinely acknowledge the support provided by community members who step up year after year to help students achieve their goals of an advanced education.





Guidance counselor Keith Kiper anticipates this year's graduating class will have the opportunity to apply for up to 31 local scholarships; some are open to all who apply and others are designated for students entering a select field of study.



One of those is the St. Juvin Post 1336 scholarship which is awarded by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars to a student entering the health care field.



The Klover Family Scholarship, administered by the Unit 1 Education Foundation, is presented annually to assist a graduating senior entering the health care field. The scholarship was established by Kelly Klover-Dearth and her four sons to perpetuate the memory of her parents Richard and Joanne Klover, both graduates of CCHS.



The Unit 1 Education Foundation also administers the Reeves/Baskerville Science Scholarship for students entering into a science field and the Arden Wills Scholarship that is presented to an individual pursing a career in the field of education.



The foundation serves as the administrator of the Josh Cumming Memorial Scholarships presented annually to a student studying at Illinois State University and Joliet Junior College.



There is also the Rick Darling Scholarship that is offered to a high school baseball player that is going on to further their education and for students entering the medical or dental field, Dr. Anthony and Shelia Lombardi have established a scholarship through the foundation.



Additionally, the foundation hands out its own scholarships. Last year 31 students took home a portion of $17,000 in financial awards.



A handful of scholarships are provided in memory of fallen Coalers. One of them is the Beth Miller Scholarship.



In the 16 years that the financial award has been offered in memory of the 1997 graduate, $40,000 has been handed out to students who display kindness in their community.



Additional financial awards that honor former Coalers including the Coal City Alumni, Ken "Murph" Walsh and Ruth Allen scholarships.



A host of scholarships are available to students involved in athletics, including the financial awards handed out by the Coal City Athletic Boosters and those in memory of long-time Coaler fan Freeman Trotter and former coach Ed Rashke.



There are also awards provided by the Coal City Touchdown Club and Miner's Youth Football.



Coal City Parent School Organization provides a scholarship in honor of retired educator June Boyd and the high school's social studies department selects one outstanding senior to receive the Bill Boyd Social Studies Award that comes with a scholarship from the family of the late history teacher.



The Coal City Music Boosters hand out scholarships annually to outstanding music students, the school's student council and teachers' association reward achievement with dollars for college, as do a number of local organizations including the Lions Club, Grundy County Law Enforcement Managers Association, and the Masonic and Moose lodges.



A complete list of available scholarships is posted on the school's website. Kiper said the links to the applications will be activated in February, as several are undergoing updates.



To access the list visit the student services page on the high school website available at www.coalcity.k12.il.us.











