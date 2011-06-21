



New and renewed

Building permits indicated community is moving past the storm

+ click to enlarge Ann Gill

Editor



As predicted 2016 was a busy year for the village of Coal City's building department as the community continued to rebuild from the storm.



Busy might actually be an understatement, as the town's building official reports he's completed more than 3,000 inspections and issued over 200 permits in the past 12 months.



Part of what kept the building department busy was the on-going work to rebuild neighborhoods impacted by the June 2015 tornado. Between January and September 2016 the village issued seven demolition permits and six for the construction of homes to replace those damaged by the storm.



As of this week, the third week of January 2017, the building department reports a handful of storm damaged structures have yet to be completed. Bob Malone, who oversees the building department, said the structures are in various phases, some near completion and others not yet started.





On average the construction of a tornado rebuild is taking 120 or more days, typically due to the involvement of insurance companies.



The average build time for a new home is 90 to 120 days, according to Malone.



A total of 16 new homes were permitted last year, double the non-tornado builds from the prior year.



The average construction cost is between $180,000 and $200,000, a price that includes an improved lot.



As far as new homes go, Malone is seeing plans that include open living spaces, family rooms and larger bedrooms. He said the majority of homes going up include basements and among those rebuilding from the tornado several have included storm shelters in their new basements.



Malone said the increase in new home permits is a good sign and he anticipates a similar number of new homes being permitted within the coming months.



He's already completed a couple of pre-construction meetings and acknowledged that a fourth phase of Meadow Estates is slated to open within the year.



Additionally, the village is anticipating commercial development to take place on the southside of the village, starting as early as spring.



"Things are certainly looking up and we're moving on," Malone said.



Looking back at 2016, the building department reports permits were issued for a variety of projects from the alteration of commercial structures and the construction of garages to a $4 million-plus addition and renovation of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church.



Permit and inspection fees for the year generated around $75,000, funds that are used to offset the cost of operating the building department.











