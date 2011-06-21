



Celebration to commemorate school's first 100 years



The Unit 1 School District is set to celebrate the 100th birthday of the district's original high school.



In February 1917, the doors to the high school opened at 305 E. Division St. The building has since served as a middle school and is currently the district's intermediate school.



The students and staff of the intermediate school are opening the doors to the school on Saturday, Feb. 18, to celebrate the building's history and the students, faculty and staff who have walked its halls and learned in its educational spaces.



"Come help us celebrate and take a walk down memory lane," said Tracy Carlson, the school's principal.



An open house will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be decades rooms filled with pictures and memorabilia, entertainment and refreshments.



Questions regarding the celebration can be directed to the school at 815-634-2182. Carlson is also looking for alumni who have their school jacket, sweater or uniform tucked away and would be willing to dig it out for display for the day.











