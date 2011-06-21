



Facade improvements continue, village pleased with progress

Ann Gill

Editor



A few months ago, the village of Coal City agreed to assist a local business owner with the cost of updating his property. As the project moves toward completion, town officials are praising his efforts.



Multiple village officials chimed in to acknowledge the improvements taking place at 155 E. Division St., including Mayor Terry Halliday, who complimented the property owner Nick Bulanda for the investment he's making in the community.



Bulanda, the owner of Ultimate Rides, approached the Village Board in November 2015 to request a conditional use permit to operate a pre-owned vehicle dealership and service shop inside the building on the southeast corner of Division and Kankakee streets. The request was granted.



Then in August 2016, Bulanda appeared before the Village Board again, this time with a request to participate in the town's facade improvement program.





Established in 2011, the program was developed as an incentive for building owners within the core business area to invest in their property, resulting in investment in the downtown.



Bulanda asked for and was granted $74,000 to assist with the cost of renovating the building that had long served as an automobile dealership. He has used the funds for windows, doors, siding and other related and acceptable costs. So far he's drawn $69,972 from his allotment and is ready to collect on the last of the available village funds.



So appearing before the Village Board last week, Bulanda asked the village to release the final $4,028. He needed board approval, because those dollars were being held pending the installation of a fence along the east property line that was included in his initial proposal.



"To date the fence has not been installed, but the gate on the east side of the building blocking the alley has been constructed," village administrator Matt Fritz said.



After speaking with the property owner to the east of Bulanda's shop it was determined an additional fence was not needed, because one already existed on the neighbor's property.



So town officials gave the green light to accept the improvements as completed and cut Bulanda a final check.



Fritz noted Bulanda has spent well over his initial estimate to update the building.



The benefit for property owners is that the facade improvement program provides interest free cash for up to 36 months from the date of project approval.











