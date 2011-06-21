



Permit would allow recycling of construction material

PAPER MILL INVESTMENTS, LLC has petitioned the village of Coal City for a conditional use permit to haul construction debris to its site at 235 E. Oak St. for recycling. The bulk of the material would be used as fill for the site as the property owner prepares the industrial zoned property for sale. Ann Gill

Paper Mill Investments, LLC has applied for a conditional use permit to store and crush concrete debris, and the village's Planning and Zoning Board has recommended it be granted.



The company is asking the village of Coal City to approve the request that would allow it to haul concrete debris to its site at 235 E. Oak St. where it would be crushed and distributed across the property to establish a base for future industrial development at that location.



John Trotter, the company's owner, indicated in his request that the hauling and crushing of the debris would be conducted within guidelines established by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA).



"The material to be recycled will only be 97 percent concrete, free from hazardous material as described by the IEPA including testing procedures. Three percent of the material processed will be deleterious material as described by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) material specifications. All sources of material, quantities, and post recycling use will be monitored and recorded as required by IEPA standards," Trotter stated in his application.



The village previously issued a temporary permit for Trotter's company to store concrete debris on the property, as well as an allowance that permitted the recycling of that debris in an effort to aid residents impacted by the tornado. By allowing the practice residents were provided a lower cost for debris removal when forced to demolish their homes.



"I would like this prior contractual variance to be replaced with a conditional use permit that shall expire once the topography plan for the property has been met," Trotter wrote in the application.





He went on to inform village officials that the current concrete debris on site is estimated to provide approximately 20 percent of the total crushed fill needed on the property.



Trotter's long-term plan for the industrial-zoned property has been to establish the necessary elevation for use as an industrial site.



"The intent is to prepare the described property for its sale as an improved parcel of land with good drainage, good sight and sound barriers, and proper elevations as prescribed by the existing Coal City Storm Water Ordinance. It should be easily understood the value of the property is improved by preparing it for industrial development as the village sees fit in the future," he stated.



The conditional use permit, as recommended by the Planning and Zoning Board, would allow the hauling of debris to the site during regular business hours defined as Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Crushing would be limited to 15 days annually to take place between Dec. 1 and March 10, normal business days only and again between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.



Recycling operations would occur on the far northeast section of the property, as it is the farthest away from nearby residential properties on the other side of the adjacent rail line. Additionally, the recycling will be conducted with a machine that utilizes dust suppression equipment.



Trotter's request indicates that no more than 25 percent of the recycled aggregate will leave the site on an annual basis. According to village code, a royalty of $1 per cubic yard of material sold is to be paid to the village.



Trotter has indicated that the majority of material being created through the recycling process is to be used as fill for the site.



The permit as recommended would be valid until the final elevation sits at 571 feet above sea level or a period of five years, whichever comes first.



John Hawkinson was the only commissioner to question Trotter during a public hearingon Monday, Jan. 16. The questions posed were in regard to the amount of material expected to be stockpiled at the close of a season and if the five-year time frame would be sufficient for Trotter to reach the necessary site elevation.



The property owner said he hoped so.



Trotter has informed the village that he has no intent on making the property a construction yard for material storage, material recycling or rental space.



Initially, Trotter's excavating business was contracted to clean up the property following a March 2013 fire that destroyed a large industrial building that was located on the property. He later acquired the site from its owner, Doug Robertson.



Following the public hearing on Monday, the Planning and Zoning Board was unanimous in its decision to forward the request on to the Village Board with a positive recommendation.



Village Administrator Matt Fritz indicated the Village Board has 60 days to take action. He expects action in the coming weeks.



"This conditional use variance request is only a means to an end; encouraging the sale of the property by improving the site attributes of fill requirements, drainage requirements, and buffer augmentation," Trotter stated.











