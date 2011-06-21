



Standard Bank files assessment complaint

+ click to enlarge STANDARD BANK AND TRUST has filed an assessment objection with the Grundy County Review seeking a reduction in its tax assessment of over $100,000. Ann Gill

Editor



Standard Bank and Trust Company disagrees with the latest property value placed on its Coal City property and has filed an objection with the Grundy County Board of Review.



Standard Bank, based in Burr Ridge, is seeking a 46 percent reduction in the taxable value set by the county assessor at $260,104.



Located at 20 S. Kankakee St., the commercial zoned bank site is an 11,326-square foot property on the southwest corner of Kankakee and Division streets.



The bank is seeking a $120,792 reduction, saying the assessed value, based on a recent appraisal, should be set at $139,312.



The assessed value assigned to the property - a combination of land and improvements - is used to determine the amount of property taxes paid. For the subject property, those taxes support 10 districts, including the village of Coal City, Unit 1 School District and the Coal City Fire Protection and Library districts.





According to the complaint filed with the assessor's office on Dec. 21, the bank is disputing the value of improvements that were set by the assessor at $243,907. It is the company's belief that figure should be $123,115. There was no dispute on the land value, which is assessed at $16,197.



If the company's appeal to the Board of Review is successful, the taxing districts stand to lose revenue. According to Grundy County's online tax system, Standard Bank paid $16,789 for tax year 2015, payable in 2016.



Past practice has found the Unit 1 School District intervening in appeals that request a $100,000 or more reduction in equalized assessed value.



"They seem out of line asking for $139,000," Unit 1 Superintendent Dr. Kent Bugg said.



Board members agreed, so at its meeting last week the Unit 1 Board of Education directed the district's attorney to intervene in the proceedings before the Board of Review, on its behalf.



A hearing on the appeal is slated for Friday, Jan. 13, at 9 a.m., at the Grundy County Courthouse in Morris.











