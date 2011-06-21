



home : coal city courant : coal city courant January 10, 2017 1/10/2017 4:56:00 PM

Entries being accepted for Baby Valentine Contest



The GFWC-IL Coal City Junior Woman's Club is sponsoring the Baby Valentine 2017 Contest. The contest is open to children from birth to 2 years old. There are prizes for first, second and third place. Each participant will receive a participation gift for entering the contest.



To enter the Baby Valentine contest, submit child's photo by e-mail to Melissa Alstott, Baby Valentine Chairman at misa8648@yahoo.com. Include parents' names, address, e-mail and phone number along with the baby's name and birth date. Pictures and information must be submitted by Jan. 20. No late entries will be accepted.



Photo display and voting will take place from Feb. 1-10. Information on voting location will follow at a later date. Visit the Coal City Junior's Facebook page and website at www.coalcityjw.com.















Article Comment Submission Form Please feel free to submit your comments.



Article comments are not posted immediately to the Web site. Each submission must be approved by the Web site editor, who may edit content for appropriateness. There may be a delay of 24-48 hours for any submission while the web site editor reviews and approves it.



Note: All information on this form is required. Your telephone number is for our use only, and will not be attached to your comment. Submit an Article Comment First Name:

Required Last Name:

Required Telephone:

Required Email:

Required Comment:

Required Passcode:

Required Click here to see a new mix of characters. This is an anti-SPAM device. It is not case sensitive.



