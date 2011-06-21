Site Map | Contact Us | Staff | RSS feeds
Free Press Newspapers | Wilmington, IL

Morris Hosp - Tajuddin

home : coal city courant : coal city courant January 10, 2017
1/10/2017 4:56:00 PM
Entries being accepted for Baby Valentine Contest

The GFWC-IL Coal City Junior Woman's Club is sponsoring the Baby Valentine 2017 Contest. The contest is open to children from birth to 2 years old. There are prizes for first, second and third place. Each participant will receive a participation gift for entering the contest.

To enter the Baby Valentine contest, submit child's photo by e-mail to Melissa Alstott, Baby Valentine Chairman at misa8648@yahoo.com. Include parents' names, address, e-mail and phone number along with the baby's name and birth date. Pictures and information must be submitted by Jan. 20. No late entries will be accepted.

Photo display and voting will take place from Feb. 1-10. Information on voting location will follow at a later date. Visit the Coal City Junior's Facebook page and website at www.coalcityjw.com.



Tinley Park Bridal




Article Comment Submission Form
Please feel free to submit your comments.

Article comments are not posted immediately to the Web site. Each submission must be approved by the Web site editor, who may edit content for appropriateness. There may be a delay of 24-48 hours for any submission while the web site editor reviews and approves it.

Note: All information on this form is required. Your telephone number is for our use only, and will not be attached to your comment.
Submit an Article Comment
First Name:
Required
Last Name:
Required
Telephone:
Required
Email:
Required
Comment:
Required
Passcode:
Required
Anti-SPAM Passcode Click here to see a new mix of characters.
This is an anti-SPAM device. It is not case sensitive.
   


Advanced Search


Subscription Login
LOGIN | SUBSCRIBE

Place an Ad
Submit Soundoff
Public Notices

Morris YMCA
<January>
SMTWTFS
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        





SportsObituariesColumnistsAbout UsSubscriptionsClassifiedsSubmitShop LocalLife
Site Map | Contact Us | RSS feeds | Privacy Policy
Site Design and Content
Copyright 2017 1up!
Software © 1998-2017 1up! Software, All Rights Reserved