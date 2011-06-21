1/10/2017 4:56:00 PM Entries being accepted for Baby Valentine Contest
The GFWC-IL Coal City Junior Woman's Club is sponsoring the Baby Valentine 2017 Contest. The contest is open to children from birth to 2 years old. There are prizes for first, second and third place. Each participant will receive a participation gift for entering the contest.
To enter the Baby Valentine contest, submit child's photo by e-mail to Melissa Alstott, Baby Valentine Chairman at misa8648@yahoo.com. Include parents' names, address, e-mail and phone number along with the baby's name and birth date. Pictures and information must be submitted by Jan. 20. No late entries will be accepted.
Photo display and voting will take place from Feb. 1-10. Information on voting location will follow at a later date. Visit the Coal City Junior's Facebook page and website at www.coalcityjw.com.