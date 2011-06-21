



New year brings reflection, renewed vision

Ann Gill

Editor



A lot has been accomplished in Ed Pacchetti's eight-year term as mayor of Carbon Hill, and he says there's still more work to be done.



After 3.5 years as a village commissioner Pacchetti threw his hat in the ring. On election night he garnered 67 percent of the vote to win the 2009 mayoral election. He's been hard at work ever since.



among the issues noted in that election were inefficiencies in the town's storm sewer system, and that was one of the first projects the new mayor and Village Board took on.



"We got the storm sewer replaced and repaired, so most of the town is ready to go with storm sewers," Pacchetti said.



Over time, the mayor and commissioners accomplished several more tasks from street repairs and park improvements to the installation of new water meters for everyone in town.





"All the streets have been re-paved and some widened, like Judson and Perry streets. Jusdon Street use to be like a one lane street and now two cars pass easily on it and I'm proud of the way our streets look in this town. We have nice streets," Pacchetti said.



The old meters had been in place for 20-plus years, ran slow and were less than accurate.



"These new ones are accurate up to a half-a-shot. That's how accurate they are," he said, noting the technology that comes with the meters can provide the village with a multi-day report of water usage at a specific residence, down to the time the faucet was turned on or the toilet flushed.



As far as accuracy, the mayor said the new meters are a benefit to everyone. Another highlight of the system is that it came without cost to the residents.



The village funded the meter purchase and installation cost with proceeds from the annual Homecoming celebration. As anyone in the community knows, the Homecoming is held in the town's park. Over the years it's seen its share of improvements as well.



The food stand and beer stands were updated with new floors and drainage, picnic tables were purchased and now park trustees are looking for funds to replace the playground equipment, a proposal the mayor is excited about.



"We've been chipping away here and there when we have the funds and on whatever we deem to be the most important at the time we get at it," Pacchetti said.



The bulk of village funds come from property taxes. There are a few dollars from sales tax, other state sources, and video gaming which the mayor said has been a boom for his town and every county and municipality that's welcome it. Between November 2015 and November 2016, Carbon Hill took in over $12,000 in video gaming revenue.



The village also benefits financially from the Homecoming. It has long been the village's policy that the proceeds from the summer festival go toward municipal improvements.



"The past few years we did OK, but not as OK as we could have," Pacchetti said, noting the town's bad luck with the weather.



"All we can do is plan for it and do the best we can, after that it's out of our hands, because we can't control the weather or the economy."



The summer festival, entering its 68th year, draws thousands of area residents and visitors to the village for five days of softball, carnival rides, fireworks and reminiscing.



"I've always said its our pride and joy," Pacchetti said.



When summing up the past eight years, Pacchetti said his biggest accomplishment is not one specific item, but a combination of projects that have the town looking good.



"When I took this job, and it still is, my main priority was the residents of the village of Carbon Hill. To keep costs low and make it a nice, safe little village. It's always been the residents," Pacchetti said, adding the village's greatest assets and strength is the people who call it home.



The town's weakness, the mayor said, would be its lack of revenue and the inability to expand in a way that would bring additional revenue sources to the community.



"We don't have available area, so we try to get by with the means that we have and do the best we can. It's hard in a small village and then with the state always trying to take money away. They don't care about a small town with 360 people, but we care," the mayor said.



As the mayor, who's decided not to seek re-election, heads into his final few months in office his focus is seeing the village through a sanitary sewer project.



"We are a lot closer now than we were eight years ago, really close. As a matter of fact, the bids are out now," Pacchetti said.



The bids propose a couple of scenarios; one would be to construct a wastewater treatment plant within the village, the other is to connect to the village of Coal City's sanitary sewer system.



"We've been in contact with the village of Coal City on an intergovernmental agreement that would be beneficial to both villages," Pacchetti said, noting the final decision will be determined once the bids are received, opened and reviewed within the next month or so.



The budget for the project is $2.7 million, $1 million is in the form of a rural water grant from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The remaining dollars will be financed.



Pacchetti stressed that the final decision will be what is most economical for the residents, who will also be responsible for the costs associated with closing their individual septic systems.



If the village was gifted money, the mayor said he'd put the dollars toward the sanitary sewer project loan.



"Oh, that would be a gift from heaven. It would keep our loan payments and the monthly payments for the residents down," the mayor said.



The sanitary sewer project will likely be Pacchetti's final initiative as the town's mayor. He is set to leave office in early May.



"I've been fortunate during the year's I have been mayor to have had a great board, you can't do any of this by yourself. It's a team effort right on down to the clerk, meter reader, water operator and our maintenance guys - they are number one on my list," the mayor said.



His decision not to seek re-election doesn't mean he won't still be invested in the village, he's simply ready to turn things over to someone else and enjoy being a resident of Carbon Hill.



The mayor expects he'll be turning the job over to long-time resident and current commissioner Rich Jurzak, the only resident to file as a candidate for mayor. Pacchetti is confident that the village will be in good hands with Jurzak in the mayor's seat.



"He's on the board, he was on years ago and he knows what is going on. He's involved in the sewer project as much as I am, and he's gonna be OK," Pacchetti said.



The one piece of advice he can offer to a new mayor, "keep the residents in mind, think of them first when you think of a project and what the cost will be," Pacchetti said.











