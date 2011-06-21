1/3/2017 7:25:00 PM Author to present
new novel at
Coal City Library
Award-winning author and speaker Gary W. Moore will present his new book, "The Final Service," during a visit to the Coal City Public Library.
Moore's latest story focuses on how a daughter's love for her veteran father deteriorated into anger and bitterness as she grew older and he became less attentive, drank too much, and failed in several ventures.
When he dies of cancer after her 40th birthday, she sheds no tears. She resents that she alone is given the overwhelming task of emptying a large storage barn filled with years of material accumulations - a monumental legacy he left for his daughter. Her emotions, self-doubt, and disappointment spiral downward into depression and alcohol and, in a crisis of faith, she contemplates taking her own life. Then, when and where she needs him most, a stranger enters her life and everything changes once more.
"The Final Service" is a story of understanding, forgiveness, family, and faith. It's a reminder that the troubles we encounter have a purpose, and forces more powerful than our own are at work in our lives in ways we are unable to fully comprehend.
The book is being made into a movie that is slated to go into production later this year through Positively Pictures, LLC.
Moore, of Bourbonnais, is the award-winning author of "Playing with the Enemy," and "Hey Buddy: In Pursuit of Buddy Holly, My New Buddy John, and My Lost Decade of Music."
He presented and signed copies of his first novel "Playing with the Enemy," at the Coal City Library in 2010.
Moore will be at the library Thursday, Jan. 19, for a program that begins at 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room