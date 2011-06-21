



home : coal city courant : coal city courant January 3, 2017 1/3/2017 7:25:00 PM

Author to present new novel at Coal City Library



Award-winning author and speaker Gary W. Moore will present his new book, "The Final Service," during a visit to the Coal City Public Library.



Moore's latest story focuses on how a daughter's love for her veteran father deteriorated into anger and bitterness as she grew older and he became less attentive, drank too much, and failed in several ventures.



When he dies of cancer after her 40th birthday, she sheds no tears. She resents that she alone is given the overwhelming task of emptying a large storage barn filled with years of material accumulations - a monumental legacy he left for his daughter. Her emotions, self-doubt, and disappointment spiral downward into depression and alcohol and, in a crisis of faith, she contemplates taking her own life. Then, when and where she needs him most, a stranger enters her life and everything changes once more.



"The Final Service" is a story of understanding, forgiveness, family, and faith. It's a reminder that the troubles we encounter have a purpose, and forces more powerful than our own are at work in our lives in ways we are unable to fully comprehend.





The book is being made into a movie that is slated to go into production later this year through Positively Pictures, LLC.



Moore, of Bourbonnais, is the award-winning author of "Playing with the Enemy," and "Hey Buddy: In Pursuit of Buddy Holly, My New Buddy John, and My Lost Decade of Music."



He presented and signed copies of his first novel "Playing with the Enemy," at the Coal City Library in 2010.



Moore will be at the library Thursday, Jan. 19, for a program that begins at 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room











Article Comment Submission Form Please feel free to submit your comments.



Article comments are not posted immediately to the Web site. Each submission must be approved by the Web site editor, who may edit content for appropriateness. There may be a delay of 24-48 hours for any submission while the web site editor reviews and approves it.



Note: All information on this form is required. Your telephone number is for our use only, and will not be attached to your comment. Submit an Article Comment First Name:

Required Last Name:

Required Telephone:

Required Email:

Required Comment:

Required Passcode:

Required Click here to see a new mix of characters. This is an anti-SPAM device. It is not case sensitive.



