



home : coal city courant : coal city courant January 3, 2017 1/3/2017 7:23:00 PM

CCHS taking spring production "under the sea'

STAFF REPORT





In a kingdom on the ocean floor, a beautiful young mermaid dreams of leaving her life under the sea to live in the world above.



The story will unfold on the stage at Coal City High School this March as the school's musical theater department presents Disney's "The Little Mermaid."



Over 100 students auditioned for the production that will be directed by Jack Micetich, who is assisted by Sherfy Browning and choreographer Kim Scerine.



"Once again we continue to be amazed at the amount of hard work and talent we continue to see in that audition room. This casting was one of the most difficult we've had, but we are looking forward to a phenomenal production," Micetich said.





Sarah Moore, a junior at CCHS, has been cast as Ariel, the adventurous and headstrong youngest daughter of King Triton. She longs for a life on land rather than under the sea, especially after saving Prince Eric, who is tossed into the sea during a storm.



Nick Berta, also a junior at CCHS, will be Prince Eric, who is determined to be with the girl who saved him from drowning.



The part of Prince Eric's faithful servant and friend, Grimsby will be played by sophomore Jesse McCants. He will also appear on stage as the castle cook, Chef Louis.



Ariel's loyal companion Flounder will be played by Dylan Ludes and Jonathan Englert has been cast as Sebastian, Ariel's guardian.



CCHS senior Joey Fatigante will appear as Scuttle, the self-described expert on human artifacts.



This show's antagonist is the sinister Ursula, a role that will be performed by Leah Campos, a senior at CCHS.



Helping her carry out her evil deeds will be Abbey Bell and Gavyn Williams in the respective roles of Flotsam and Jetsam.



Jason Long is this production's King Titon. In addition to Ariel, the king has six additional daughters. Appearing in those parts are Lauren Phillips, Aquata; Margo Studer, Andrina; Lanie Smith, Arista; Sydney Carlos, Atina; Tori White, Adella, and Kenzi Bugg as Allana.



Additionally, the show will feature Luke Rogers as the pilot and Preston Johnson as Windward. Leeward will be played by Cody Rogers.



Disney's "The Little Mermaid," is based on the classic story by Hans Christian Anderson and the animated movie of the same name. The stage production comes from the book by Doug Wright with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater.



Rounding out the show's cast is a female ensemble comprised of Sophia Jakubowski, Makenna Crater, Gabby Cinotto, Sarah Moschetti, Rebecca Connelly, Natalie Schoeneck, Alivia Phelps, Klare Aldridge, Natalie Durham, Sammie Olson, Megan Bugg, Ashley Jackman, Elaina Bach, Katelyn Guthrie, McKenzie Hennessy and Brenna Kelly. And, a male ensemble that includes Kit Clayburn, Evan Rivera, Ryan Rutkowski, Tyler Polarek, Rich Bell, Riley Nevin, Griffin Johnson, Harley Felker and Dekotah Rueger.



Comprising the show's dance ensemble will be Jessica Murphy, Luci Hakey, Mackenzie Smith, Gracie Opyd, Birdie Opyd, Kenzie Christensen, Marissa Stoffel and Jessica Leasure.



Additionally, taking the stage as sea creatures are children's ensemble members Addey Connor, Tessa Brancato, Zoe Smith, Emma Kenney, Chloe Peacock, Eli Fritz, Aiden Kostbade and Gabe Ludes.



The musical will be presented in the auditorium at Coal City High School on Thursday, March 9, and Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m., on Saturday, March 11, at 1 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 12, at 1 p.m.



Ticket information will be announced in the coming weeks.











Article Comment Submission Form Please feel free to submit your comments.



Article comments are not posted immediately to the Web site. Each submission must be approved by the Web site editor, who may edit content for appropriateness. There may be a delay of 24-48 hours for any submission while the web site editor reviews and approves it.



Note: All information on this form is required. Your telephone number is for our use only, and will not be attached to your comment. Submit an Article Comment First Name:

Required Last Name:

Required Telephone:

Required Email:

Required Comment:

Required Passcode:

Required Click here to see a new mix of characters. This is an anti-SPAM device. It is not case sensitive.



