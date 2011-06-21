



home : coal city courant : coal city courant January 3, 2017 1/3/2017 7:02:00 PM

Collaboration and conversation

+ click to enlarge SANDY RAKES leads a session on promoting children's success during the Unit 1 School District's day of professional development and collaboration. Rakes, the district's director of student population, facilitated one of 40 sessions available to the 300 teachers taking part in the joint institute day. The faculty represented Gardner-South Wilmington, Reed-Custer and Morris Community High Schools and the Coal City and Wilmington School Districts. Ann Gill

Editor



As students enjoyed the final day of winter break, teachers were back at school for a day of professional development and collaboration.



Close to 300 teachers from Unit 1, Wilmington School District 209-U, Gardner-South Wilmington High School, Reed-Custer School District 255-U and Morris Community High School came together at Coal City High School Tuesday for a morning aimed at developing insight on a host of educational topics and learning best practices from each other.



Tammy Elledge, Unit 1's director of curriculum and instruction, said the joint institute day also provided an opportunity for "singleton teachers," to converse and collaborate with counterparts from other districts, who like them are the only ones in their district teaching a select subject area.



The institute began at 8 a.m. sharp with a welcome by Unit 1 Superintendent Dr. Kent Bugg. The teachers then headed off to the first or four 50-minute sessions.



Topics for the day focused on math, reading, science, technology, and special education. The participants also had an opportunity hear from an expert on the state of the states' teacher retirement system.





Jason Smith, Unit 1's director of business services and technology, led a session he called Google Classroom for Dummies. Those taking part in the session were tasked with creating and participating in a Google Classroom.



Maureen Fournier with the Illinois Public Health Institute led a session focused on enhanced physical education teaching concepts, recent laws and revisions to physical education and health standards.



Ed Hanlon, a teacher at Wilmington High School, introduced participants to his school's 3D printer and concepts to keep students engaged in the classroom with interactive activities using the printer.



Representatives from Cambridge Educational Services were in the building to lead sessions to aid math and English language arts teachers on becoming experts on the new SAT test format. The SAT will be rolled out to high school juniors this spring as the official college entrance exam.



Reed-Custer and Morris sent teachers just for those two sessions, Elledge said.



Additional sessions led by teachers and administrators focused on promoting children's success, co-teaching, geography standards, tools for working with students with autism, social thinking, and transformational teaching - a concept designed to change the learner academically, socially and spiritually.



Participants had 40 topics to select from and each had an opportunity to take part in four sessions, including a collaborative meeting among subject-specific teachers.



The topics covered at Tuesday's institute were developed through conversations with department leaders and teachers.



"There is something for everyone," Elledge said, noting most of the presenters were teachers and administrators who stepped up to lead a session or two.



This is the second time Unit 1 has invited teachers and administrators in for a joint institute day. The concept was initially introduced about four years ago as an unconference by Wilmington Superintendent Matt Swick.



"This is a great. In education, the way teacher schedules align there is not a lot of collaborative time. And to have teachers teaching teachers, that's what's really exciting about this day," Bugg said.











Article Comment Submission Form Please feel free to submit your comments.



Article comments are not posted immediately to the Web site. Each submission must be approved by the Web site editor, who may edit content for appropriateness. There may be a delay of 24-48 hours for any submission while the web site editor reviews and approves it.



Note: All information on this form is required. Your telephone number is for our use only, and will not be attached to your comment. Submit an Article Comment First Name:

Required Last Name:

Required Telephone:

Required Email:

Required Comment:

Required Passcode:

Required Click here to see a new mix of characters. This is an anti-SPAM device. It is not case sensitive.



