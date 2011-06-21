



coal city courant December 27, 2016

Jurzak looks to lead Carbon Hill

STAFF REPORT





Long-time Carbon Hill resident Rich Jurzak has announced his intention to seek the mayoral post in the spring 2017 election.



Jurzak was one of two residents to file a nominating petition. His is the only person who's name will appear on the ballot for the position of mayor.



Current Carbon Hill Mayor Ed Pacchetti announced earlier this month that he would not seek re-election.



In addition to the mayor's post, three trustee seats are up for election, but just one individual, Gary Smith, filed a completed petition during the filing period of Dec. 12 to 19.



The three available seats are currently held by Dan Rogers, Dan Ashcraft and Jose Ochoa.



The election is set for Tuesday, April 4. In the event there are no certified write-in candidates, the new mayor and Village Board will be required to fill the vacant seats by appointment when the board re-organizes in May.











