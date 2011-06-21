



Fire displaces residents on Christmas Day

STAFF REPORT





A Christmas Day fire caused $25,000 in damage and displaced two residents from their Coal City home.



Smoke and flames were visible when firefighters arrived at 180 W. Division St. They pulled up to the home about 18 seconds after they received the call that the home was on fire. The structure is within view of Fire Station 1.



"Crews did a fantastic job extinguishing the fire," said Lt. Nick Doerfler, the Coal City Fire Protection District's public information officer.



Several departments were called to assist with the fire that was reported around 4 p.m. Mutual aid units were sent to the scene, while others provided coverage at the station.





Firefighters had the blaze extinguished in under 30 minutes and had cleared the scene in under an hour.



"They really did a great job," Doerfler said of the responding firefighters.



The cause was determined to be electrical in nature, having started in the area above the front porch of the home located on the north side of Division Street, just west of DeWitt Place.



No injuries were reported and there was no impact to surrounding properties.



According to village records, the property is owned by Michael Lehman.



Doerfler reports the American Red Cross was called in to assist the two individuals who resided in the home.











