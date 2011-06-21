



Over the past few years, Diamond Mayor Terry Kernc has been focused on economic development, with the goal of providing the residents of her community with the services they need.



"Blue jeans, boots, pharmacy and food," has been her statement as to the types of business she would like to see set up shop in the community.



"We have been reaching out and people are reaching out to us. I can't announce that anything is coming, but we've had some good interest from several different entities that folks in the community have told me that they want," Kernc said.



As the mayor looks ahead at what's in store for the village in 2017, she says it could be the year where new business development makes headlines.



"Sometimes from first contact to fruition can be years, but sometimes it can be quicker and I am hoping within the next couple of months we get some news that we can share," she said.



Kernc indicated businesses looking to locate within the village have been considering properties on both the east and west sides of the town that straddle two counties.





"I know that if business and services come here not only will Diamond residents utilize them, so will folks from our neighboring communities, so I absolutely know there is a serious need for certain kinds of stores and business. We hope to satisfy our residents needs within the next year or two," the mayor said.



To help pave the way for new development on the east side of the village, town officials have put together a road improvement project they believe will not only benefit existing businesses, but generate interest for others to locate in the community.



The project picks up on a Surface Transportation Program initiative that expanded Route 113 from two lanes to three from Will Road east to just shy of Sunshine Garden Center. Phase two will make the road three lanes all the way to Frontage Road.



Diamond initially obtained a $1 million grant from the Will County Governmental League (WGCL) to help with the cost, later going back to the organization to request additional funds.



During the engineering phase, the village learned some additional work related to a culvert was required, thus pushing up the project cost. So the village went back to the WCGL for an additional $300,000.



"We now have $1.3 million in grant funds, and the adjacent property owners and developers put in $100,000 toward the project." the mayor said, commending the property owners their support.



"If at any point any one of them said they couldn't (contribute) out project would have been dead in the water," Kernc said.



The project has been awarded to D Construction. Kernc hopes to see crews on the job as soon as the construction season gets underway this spring.



"I would like to see this project done in one season, I know it's going to be hard on those businesses. In the end, it will be wonderful," Kernc said.



The mayor noted the village is a business- and user-friendly community and one of its greatest assets is the staff and town commissioners.



"If someone wants to develop in Diamond, number one they can get through the process rather quickly, if they need to be re-zoned, its a very smooth process. My board sees the big picture and our staff is extremely friendly, they treat people the way they want to be treated and I think that is a huge plus," Kernc said. "When folks find out you are easy to work with and are nice in the process it aides in their choosing coming to your community."



The mayor also noted the benefit of having great school, fire and library districts in attracting new business and citizens to the community.



"I think we offer, in the big picture, a good variety of quality housing at reasonable prices, we have a quality school district and services and despite the fact that we don't have all of the shopping and services I would like to have, I believe Diamond is a beautiful location for families," Kernc said.



Also on the agenda for the coming year is completion of the bike and pedestrian path that will connect the Diamond Estates and Farmstone subdivisions to Diamond Fields subdivision and a direct path to Route 113.



As previously reported, the village obtained a $140,000 Illinois Transportation Enhancement Grant (ITEP) along with a $10,000 grant through ComEd's Open Lands program.



The funds allowed the village to construct the 8-foot wide path last summer. This year, the landscaping will be completed and a pocket park added thanks to a $3,000 contribution from the Illinois Realtors Association.



Kernc said the park is being designed by Sara Beach of Sunshine Garden Center and will include two benches constructed by a member of Boy Scout Troop 466. One of the benches is to be dedicated in memory of Lance Corporal Steven Hancock, a graduate of Coal City High School.



The official opening of the park will be marked with a ribbon cutting expected to take place this summer.



When the path was constructed, a few residents were less than happy and let the mayor know.



"Several residents said they didn't know about it, that I should have come to their homes to tell them, so for this and other reasons the village is enhancing its method of communicating with residents," the mayor said.



As reported last week, the village has teamed with the Will County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and the city of Joliet to provide its residents and interested individuals with Smart Message, a community alert system.



Individuals who register for the free service will receive messages and alerts from the village by phone, text or e-mail.



"This is one thing I'm really happy about," Kernc said.



In the coming months, the village will be adding generators to its lift stations at Amber Lane, McGinty Street, Burt Estates and on well four located next to the village hall.



"This way if Diamond was to lose power, we can still push sewer and pull water," the mayor said, noting the town's water and sewer treatment plants are already connected to a generator.



Town officials will also be looking at information storage in the coming months.



After attending a meeting hosted by Will County EMA, the mayor learned a municipality is required by law, even if everything is destroyed by natural or man-made disaster, to be up and running within 72 hours.



So with that in mind, village leaders are looking at computer server options including cloud storage as a way to ensure its information is accessible in the case of disaster.



And, the village is also planning to conduct an assessment on its small water tower located next to the village hall.



According to Kernc the Village Board is considering placing a submersible camera in the tower to assess its condition. This would eliminate the need to drain the tower, which would take it out of service.



"Due to prior work, we believe the tower is in good shape, but in the event it needs repairs we would then move forward with the work," the mayor said, noting the large tower on the east end of the village was upgraded last summer including new paint and the placement of the town logo on the exterior.



"The idea is that when you get off Interstate 55, the first thing you see is our logo," Kernc said.



The mayor's long-term plan calls for improved park lands, construction of sidewalks, closing the deep ditch along Will Road, and the addition of affordable senior housing and assisted living.



"I don't like the mindset that we're a little community and we'll always be a little community and we have this box that we're never going to get out of. I don't want to make us Naperville or Bolingbrook, but I want to make us a very good Diamond. I want to make us a place where people really, really want to be. A place they don't want to leave," Kernc said.















