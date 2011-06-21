



Holiday closures announced



Coal City Village Hall will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas and Jan. 2 for New Year's. The police department's administrative office will also be closed those days. The Village Board meeting scheduled for Wednesday Dec. 28 has been canceled and Tuesday garbage pickup will be pushed back one day to Wednesday, Dec. 28 and Wednesday, Jan. 4.



The Diamond Village Hall will be closed Dec. 23 and 26 and Jan. 2. The Village Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 27 has been canceled.



The Coal City Public Library has announced it will close at noon on Friday, Dec. 23 and reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27. The library will also be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 in observance of New Year's.



The Unit 1 School District's administrative office will be closed Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas, as well as Monday, Jan. 2, for New Year's. Otherwise the office will be open during the winter break from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Winter break starts at the close of the regular school day on Wednesday, Dec. 21 and students return to class Wednesday, Jan. 4.



Grundy County officials have announced that county offices and departments, with the exception of necessary services, will be closed Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2 in observance of the Christmas and New Year holidays.



The U.S. Postal Service has announced there will be no mail delivery and postal offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2. Only Priority Mail Express will be delivered on the holiday and observed holiday. Retail services at most postal offices, including Coal City, are scheduled to close at noon on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, however mail delivery will not be affected by the change.



The Coal City Courant office will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2. The deadline to submit advertising for the Dec. 26 Prairie Shopper is noon Wednesday, Dec. 21, and noon Wednesday, Dec. 28, for the Jan. 2 Prairie Shopper.











