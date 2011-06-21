



home : coal city courant : coal city courant December 22, 2016 12/20/2016 7:42:00 PM

Community alert

Diamond introduces new communication tool

Ann Gill

Editor



In an effort to better communicate with residents and individuals interested in what is taking place in the community, the village of Diamond is introducing Smart Message, a community alert system.



Mayor Terry Kernc announced last week that the village is partnering with the Will County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) to offer the service. It will provide up-to-the- minute emergency alerts regarding threats to public safety or property, such as boil orders, evacuation recommendations, crime alerts and water main breaks.



"For several reasons we started looking for ways to better communicate with the public-our citizens and businesses," Kernc said.



After investigating several options, Kernc learned of the Smart Message system during a meeting with Will County EMA who addressed its partnership with the city of Joliet to provide the community alert system. The mayor took the idea to the village board and after some research they agree to sign on.



"This is an excellent opportunity for us," she said.



The village will pay $750 annually. The system allows individuals to sign-up for alerts and notifications from the village.



System users can select the method of delivery-text message, e-mail, phone call to a cellular device, landline or work phone. There is even an option that allows users to chose the locations they want to be contacted about. So, if you want to receive alerts about emergencies and events impacting the area around your home, parent's or children's homes, workplace or school, you can select that option as long as those boundaries are located within a participating Will County community. You don't have to be a resident of the village to sign-up for the service.





Diamond plans to utilize the system to notify its residents and system subscribers about emergencies, as well as proposed and pending projects such as road construction and grant applications. Kernc is also planning to post mayor's messages that will direct residents to view the information as its posted on the village website.



The one thing the system is not used for is severe weather notifications.



"If you want to be informed take two minutes of your time and go the (village) website and sign-up then you will always know what's happening here in Diamond and that's important," Kernc said.



To register on-line go to www.villageofdiamond.org and click on "Smart Message Enrollment. Create an account and add your contact and location information into the community alert system. User names must be a minimum of four acceptable characters (upper and lowercase letters, numbers, period, dash, underscore and the at symbol).



Participants will be required to enter their e-mail address and accept the terms of use policy before clicking on the create an account button. All information provided is kept confidential.



After creating a user name and password, participants will be directed to a page where they will complete their profile including personal information, method of information delivery and from what areas notifications will be sent.



The mayor suggests users select all methods of delivery to ensure they receive notifications no matter where they are at the time.



System subscribers can remove themselves from the contact list or edit their information at any time.



"We hope people will take this seriously and within a week or two we will have 1,000 folks from Diamond signed on. That would be perfect, I would love that to know 99 percent of our people were getting the information we're putting out there, I can't think of anything better," Kernc said.



























Article Comment Submission Form Please feel free to submit your comments.



Article comments are not posted immediately to the Web site. Each submission must be approved by the Web site editor, who may edit content for appropriateness. There may be a delay of 24-48 hours for any submission while the web site editor reviews and approves it.



Note: All information on this form is required. Your telephone number is for our use only, and will not be attached to your comment. Submit an Article Comment First Name:

Required Last Name:

Required Telephone:

Required Email:

Required Comment:

Required Passcode:

Required Click here to see a new mix of characters. This is an anti-SPAM device. It is not case sensitive.



