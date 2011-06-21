



On a mission to spread kindness

+ click to enlarge Ann Gill

Editor



We had a tank full of gas, a fist full of gift cards and at least one of us wearing sunglasses when we hit the streets of Coal City, our mission was to spread kindness.



Sgt. Chris Harseim with the Coal City Police Department was behind the wheel when we spotted our first target heading east on McArdle Road. As we came up behind the blue mini van, he called in the license plate to dispatch and flipped on the red and blue light bar.



The van eased to a stop along North Broadway near the park and the officer stepped out of the vehicle and walked to the driver's side door.



He posed the question, "Sir, do you know why I pulled you over today?"



Before the driver could answer, Harseim filled him in on what was happening. "You didn't do anything wrong at all, we are just out doing random traffic stops and spreading some holiday cheer," the sergeant said as he handed him an envelope that contained a $25 gift card to Berkot's Super Foods.



The information brought a smile to the face of the driver, William Naughton, and his passenger, April Norris.



"I really, really do need this. We're having a really hard time supporting our family right now, this will help us greatly," said Naughton, of Diamond.





The next stop was on a beige four door and the driver, Grace Smith, of Diamond, was thankful to have been pulled over.



Many in the community will likely recognize Smith as the woman who spent a good portion of her career ensuring local senior citizens had a hot meal delivered to their door. The traffic stop ensured that she would have a little extra to spend the next time she filled her cart at Berkot's Super Foods.



Then there was Stephen Simmerman, who the officer recognized as a hard working guy and deserving of a little extra kindness this holiday season.



"Definitely a good guy right here," Harseim said of Simmerman.



As we closed in on two hours, Harseim made the final stop of the day . It was a double act of kindness as he let the driver go with a gift card and a verbal warning to update the vehicle's registration.



"I'm happy it was a success. Thank you for allowing me to participate," Harseim said at the close of our mission, but for me the work was not done.



A few days later we called on officer Jason Clark, the department's investigator and school resource officer, to help complete the newspaper's mission we named Operation Secret Santa.



As we patrolled the streets in his unmarked car, we were looking for unsuspecting motorist.



Our first stop of the day was on a gray SUV. The driver was sure she had stopped at the stop sign.



Sue Wills, of Coal City, was behind the wheel and indicated she was just heading home after spreading a bit of kindness to families she knew were struggling this season. So its a sure bet that the $25 gift card she received will bring joy to someone else this holiday.



As we all know there are a lot of trains that pass through Coal City, so as the officer pulled up behind a vehicle stopped for a train on Fifth Avenue, he was aware he had plenty of time to approach the driver. When he tapped on the window, the driver was taken aback by the sight of a police officer standing beside her automobile.



"I want to talk to you about an operation we have going on called Secret Santa," the officer said as he handed over the $25 gift card to the smiling woman. She would later call into the newspaper's Sound-off line to express her thanks.



"Shout out to Officer Clark for being my Secret Santa," she said, "This highlights what a great community we live in. It is a nice gesture when a local business and Coal City Police Department team up together to do nice things like this. This was a pleasant surprise," she said.



The kindness was repeated in Braidwood and Wilmington as part of the newspaper's 25 Days of Kindness Campaign, an initiative that encourages residents to display acts of kindness for the 25 days leading up to Christmas.



The highlight for the newspaper was giving away two dozen $25 gift cards to random members of the community. We guessed that involving our local men and women in blue would be a fun thing to do.



"Our guys had a great time. They worked with the newspaper to make traffic stops, talk to people and hand out gift certificates as a gesture of holiday giving, which I think is a wonderful thing. And it's fantastic, because we have a great working relationship with The Courant and a great relationship with our citizens. So many of the citizens ended up knowing the police officers, they were very appreciative and its nice when we can go out and do something for the public," Coal City Police Chief Tom Best said.



In addition to the police department the management at Berkot's Super Foods liked the idea and agreed to match the number of gift cards purchased by newspaper publisher Eric Fisher. Bellettini Foods in Wilmington did the same for their community.



The joint effort proved successful in all three communities.



In Coal City, Clark handed his third gift card to a young father who was obviously taken aback when the officer gestured that he wanted to speak to him. The stunned dad simply extended his hand as a show of appreciation.



The final stop of our mission was at TD Pete's on Division Street. As the officer stepped into the building he told one of the employees, Tina, that he needed to speak with her.



"You have the right to remain silent," he started out, segueing into, "I'm just joking. We're here doing Operation Secret Santa and since you do a lot for the community I'd like to present you with this $25 gift card to Berkot's."



The gesture garnered a hug for the officer who completed his mission with a smile.



"I enjoyed doing this for the community, I love giving back to the community and everybody seemed to be happy with their gift cards," Clark said.



It was a rewarding experience to be a part of Operation Secret Santa and to see the joy that these simple acts of kindness brought to the recipients.



The hardest part of the mission: Documenting the traffic stops by video. Echoing the statement of the publisher, "Cinematography just isn't my thing."



I did my best and on Friday, Dec. 23 you will be able to view a video of our mission, the finished product a production of staff members Brent Sumner and Marney Simon.



It's been an exciting month as we do our part to spread kindness through our community and encourage others to do the same. As we head into a new year, we ask our readers to join us in keeping the kindness campaign going.



Remember one act of kindness, one good deed has the ability to create a domino effect and improve the life of not one but dozens of people.















