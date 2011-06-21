



braidwood journal February 3, 2017

Braidwood looks to bring back home builders

Marney Simon

Staff writer



It's been a dismal few years for new homes in the city of Braidwood.



Stats released by the city note that in 2016, the city issued only four residential building permits, for three new homes and one duplex, raking in $12,722 for the city. That's two fewer permits than the city issued in 2015, and the same amount of residential building permits issued in 2014.



Members of the city council took time during a workshop session on Jan. 24 to talk about enticing builders to Braidwood, hoping to gain new residents to beef up the tax base and bring more bodies to town.



The problem, some officials said, it that it's simply become too cumbersome for folks to put down roots in Braidwood.



"What I'd like to see is something that we could come up with, something nice and neat that could get people building," said Commissioner Fay Smith. "We've got a lot of lots in this town, and we need those taxes to help out... If you want a good neighbor, you have to be a good neighbor."



Smith said that the process to access a home building permit has become too confusing in Braidwood, driving people to look elsewhere if they want to build. Of the constituents he's talked with, Smith said they tell him it's simply not worth it to work through the paperwork to try to build a home in Braidwood.



"At one time, Braidwood was one of the fastest growing places there was," Smith said.



But growth has stalled over the past several years.



In 2007, when the city first applied for an EPA grant for its new wastewater treatment plant, projected growth showed that by 2015, Braidwood would see a population of about 15,000 residents. But by 2010, the population was just 6,191. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the most recent estimated population for the city, set in 2015, was 6,172, a net population decrease of .7 percent.



"That's how fast the growth was coming this way. Unfortunately, in 2008, the bottom fell out," Commissioner Jim Hutton said. "We went from 2,100 users in the water/sewer department, down to 1,900. And it stayed at 1,900 for two years."



Hutton said with an already available inventory of homes in the city, it's a rough road to get builders to come to town.



"Right now we've got over 150 houses in town for sale or in foreclosure," Hutton said. "There's part of the problem. Why would you build a new house if you can get a foreclosure?"



But at least one builder said there is still motivation for those who'd like to build.



"To get your way," local builder Tony Altiery told members of the council during the workshop meeting. "People want houses their way."



Altiery said that when it comes to Braidwood, builders might be turned off by pricey tap-on fees for the city's water and sewer services. According to the city's code of ordinances, the sewer tap on fee is $3,500, while the water tap on fee is $1,000, meaning builders need to pony up $4,500 up front just to secure a permit.





"The lower tap on fee brings a house in, 20 years worth of taxes is more than the tap on fee would have been," Altiery told the council, noting that paying that single chunk of cash up front might be stopping people who would otherwise pay more in taxes over a long period of time.



"I don't think it's terrible, I think it's just the initiative to get people to come build," Altiery said.



Mayor Jim Vehrs agreed, adding that he'd like to see the city put together an incentive package to draw in builders.



Other council members said they'd like to see the process streamlined, making it a little easier for builders to come to the city.



"We need to make sure that we're punctual and [we look good]," said Commissioner Eric Tessler. "And that begins with having a packet, having a meeting with contractors, with homeowners, possible builders, an open door policy. Up front, this is what we need, to have a friendly inspecting group, which I believe we've accomplished. I think if we just show a good face, and we're punctual with people, and we're clear and communicate, it will be fine."



A representative of the city's inspection firm said they too would like to see more homes sprout up in Braidwood, but cautioned the city not to relax any rules or restrictions just to make building easier.



"If people don't build, then we don't have a job either," said Ken Garrett, VP of Building and Fire Construction Codes of Elgin. "So it doesn't do us any good to be unrealistic. We have a set of standards we're trying to follow, but there's an interpretation on how to apply them. The hardest thing is to apply it equally to everyone the same way."



Commissioners said ultimately, they just want to see more people start calling Braidwood home.



"We always hear, other towns this and other towns that," Smith said. "I don't want to hear that. We want to be better than other towns. That's our goal."



Vehrs added that he'd like to see the city council work with builders, to come up with a plan to make Braidwood a more friendly place for them. The mayor added that he'd like to see the city come up with some solutions by spring, in time for the start of construction season.



"We don't want to give the whole town away, but on the other hand, we don't want to run our people who are building nice homes in town and putting up nice homes for families out of here either. So we've got to come to a compromise, about what we want to give, and what they need," Vehrs said. "We want Braidwood to be, people coming back and saying, hey, I built a home in Braidwood and it took me 90 days to get it up. I didn't have any problems, it was the smoothest thing I ever did. That's the kind of reputation we want."











