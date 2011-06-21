



City preps for Red Carpet Corridor

Marney Simon

Staff writer



Braidwood is getting set for another weekend of Route 66 visitors.



City leaders announced earlier this month that they'll take part again in the annual Red Carpet Corridor Festival, set for May 6 and 7 this year.



"We're getting ready," Mayor Jim Vehrs said of preparations for the event. "We still have some more things we need to get done for the end of the month."



This year marks the 10th anniversary of the festival, which takes place each year the first weekend of May. Braidwood's participation usually consists of a general flea market, with live entertainment throughout the two-day event. The Braidwood Area Historical Society also holds special hours at the depot museum during the event.



The event celebrates the 90-mile stretch of historic Route 66 between Joliet and Towanda, with communities along the way hosting flea markets, craft sales, food, entertainment, car shows, and other events.



Vehrs asked members of the public to contact City Hall at 458-2333 if they wish to participate or set up a booth at Braidwood's stop.



"It's a wonderful event," Vehrs said.





In other news before the full council:



• Mayor Vehrs thanked the members of the police department for their work this first month of 2017 keeping the city safe.



"I'd like to thank the police chief and the commissioner [of public health and safety] and the department for the wonderful job they're continuing to do for our residents in Braidwood," Vehrs said. "Not just on drugs, but the safety of vehicles. We're getting feedback from the residents, and they really like some of the new officers that were hired. So, great job guys, it's working out well."



Public Health and Safety Commissioner Eric Tessler said that for the dates of Jan. 10 through Jan. 24, the police department responded to 232 calls for service, making 27 arrests and issuing 55 citations, warnings, and/or P-tickets.



• City administrator Don Labriola said more agencies are signing on with the Laraway Road Dispatch Center.



In December, the City Council signed a resolution to join the new center, which is currently under construction by the Will County Sheriff's Department. The city signed a resolution to leave WESCOM one year ago, however, the new dispatch center is not expected to be up and running until 2018.



Labriola said so far, 11 agencies have signed on to join the Laraway center, with an anticipated total of 31 agencies from the area looking to join.



"The more that join, the lower our costs will be," Labriola said.



Labriola said the city will know exactly how many agencies have signed on to utilize the Laraway center by Feb. 22.



• Labriola added that the city is finishing up work on a hotel study, which would be presented to potential builders looking to add services along I-55 at one of the city's interstate junctions.



Labriola said a presentation on that hotel study will be ready for the full council on Feb. 14.



• Public Buildings and Property Commissioner Jim Hutton said the city is on the lookout for a boom truck, for public works employees to perform some work at lift stations and for light changes.



The commissioner said the city will likely pay between $20,000 and $25,000 for the vehicle.



• The council approved the payment of bills in the amount of $112,133.



• The council approved payroll in the amount of $92,781.











