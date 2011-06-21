



Council to look at ordinance fixes

Burning rules, winter parking addressed

+ click to enlarge Talks at City Hall in Braidwood are centering around some ordinance changes, specifically, street parking and burning. Marney Simon

Members of the Braidwood City Council will seek to clarify some local laws on seasonal activities in town.



They discussed possible changes to some existing city ordinances during a special work meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 24. On the agenda: Outdoor burning, and street parking in winter months.



Mayor Jim Vehrs said he'd been approached by an officer in the Braidwood Police Department, who said there was some uncertainty when it came to the city's burning ordinance.



The current ordinance allows burning leaves and acceptable waste between the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. But, that ban on burning during the bulk of daytime hours can be problematic.



"I would like to amend this, so that we can burn from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., so that we don't have smoldering," Vehrs said. "Does it really make sense to burn for a couple hours, put it out, let it smoke, then fire it back up?"



Burning of garbage, grass and other materials is governed by Chapter 58 of the city's Code of Ordinances.



According to 58-169, burning of garbage, grass or any material that may cause an offensive odor or smoke is prohibited in residential, business or light industrial use zoning districts.



When that ordinance was passed in 2003, the City Council determined that the burning of grass causes offensive odors.



However, burning other materials, specifically leaves and "non-offensive smelling" garbage, is allowable under the following circumstances currently:



• Incinerators or suitable containers must be used and must be under adequate supervision



• Such incinerators or containers must be located a safe distance from any existing building, automobile, or other flammable objects



• No flammable liquids may be used



• No burning shall be allowed between the hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.



• The fire department, chief of police, or other authorized persons may prohibit any or all bonfires and outdoor rubbish fires when atmospheric conditions or local circumstances make such fires hazardous.



Violating the ordinance can result in a fine between $100 and $500.



"I remember when that was passed, it was because if one person washed and hung up their clothes during that time, the whole town would pay for that," Commissioner Fay Smith said.



Vehrs said he hoped the public would use common sense, and not do any burning if their neighbors have laundry hanging outside to dry or windows open, or on windy days.



Commissioner Eric Tessler agreed with the 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. time frame, but suggested a total ban on burning two days a week, to keep the city clear of yard fires on specific days.



"You would think people use common sense when they see their neighbors hanging laundry, I would love for them to use common sense," Tessler said, suggesting a no-burn rule on Sunday and Monday. "I think if you go 7 to 7 every day, I just don't think that's right, because people would let it smolder. So I think we might want to designate some days if we do a full 7 a.m. to 7 p.m."



The city attorney would need to draw up an amendment to the ordinance, which could be adopted by the council and put into effect quickly.





Meanwhile, the city will also look into ways to ease the burden on plow crews during winter snowfalls.



Current city code allows street parking for residences with multiple vehicles, noting that street parking is prohibited if snow is one-inch or deeper. City code also deems parking any vehicle on any public street or portion of a public street in the city at any time when such street is being cleaned or snow removed is unlawful.



But, the mayor said, enforcement is not addressed.



"The people in Braidwood have been very good about this," Vehrs said. "If they have to have their car moved, [police] go up to their door... and the car is moved."



Vehrs said enforcement is especially difficult in Lighthouse Cove and along portions of English Street, where driveway space is limited and off-street parking is necessary for homeowners. Vehrs said that while the city code calls for cars to move off the street when snow depth is one-inch or more, the weather isn't always that predictable.



"Last time they called for two inches of snow, we got seven inches of snow," Vehrs said. "We can't predict that. It's just something here where we're trying to work with our street crew and we're trying to work with the police department."



Council members discussed a number of different enforcement ideas to help keep folks off of city streets when the plows need to be out, including a total ban on street parking during winter months, and a more specific ordinance on snow depth and penalties.



"We're not here to beat the residents up," Vehrs said. "But on the other hand, we don't want to have an accident where a snowplow slides into a car out there on the street and the city is liable for all the damage."



Vehrs and the city attorney will work together to clarify language, and research adding signage to city streets, before putting together an amendment to the current ordinance.











