Mardi Gras makes its way to Braidwood

Summerfest planning in full swing

Marney Simon

Staff writer



The weather may be cold and dreary. But it's never too soon to think about what summer has in store for Braidwood.



To that end, the Braidwood Lions Club is already hard at work, planning the 36th Annual Braidwood Lions Club Summerfest.



This year's theme - A Mardi Gras Extravaganza.



"Summerfest planning has become a year-round process for many of us on our Summerfest committee and with the start of the year, planning continues to move ahead full steam as we begin to line-up the various entertainment, events and activities that will be taking place throughout the festival, as well as the necessary logistics," said Summerfest Committee Coordinator Josh Bolatto. "Our committee consists of many dedicated volunteers who coordinate various aspects of the festival. It takes thousands of volunteer hours to help make Summerfest one of the best community festivals in the area while maintaining that special hometown feel."



Bolatto said the club's sponsorship drive will begin in the next couple of months, as the Lions once again look to the businesses within the city of Braidwood and surrounding communities for financial support.



"We have been very blessed with such a generous business community in the area, which helps to make possible, all of the free live entertainment and various activities which takes place throughout the festival," Bolatto said. "It takes a lot of money to put on a festival of this size and we could not do it without the generous support from all of our sponsors."



Bolatto noted that committees are in the process of finalizing the entertainment, including the four bands who will perform on the Exelon Generation Entertainment stage. Once those performers are locked in, announcements will be made via the Braidwood Lions Club Facebook page.



"We pride ourselves on the quality of live entertainment that we are able to bring to our festival," Bolatto said. "We look at numerous factors when choosing our entertainment and with several dozen bands submitting inquiries each year to perform at our festival, it's definitely not an easy decision to make. We are also in the process of booking other live entertainment such as magicians, children's entertainers, clowns and more."





The flea market and craft show will return on Saturday and Sunday.



As usual, the annual Hometown Proud Parade will take place on Sunday along Main Street, starting at 1 p.m.



Bolatto said that Summerfest revelers can expect to see the event close out with a big bang - even bigger than before.



"Back in 2014, we entered into a three-year extension contact with our fireworks display provider, which helped to lock in the cost of the display for 2015, 2016 and 2017," Bolatto said. "As part of the extension contract, our display provider will be providing 10 percent more fireworks on the last show of the extension at no extra charge. Ten percent might not sound like a lot, but it will definitely be noticeable once the show begins."



One event not returning this year is the Little Miss Summerfest contest.



Bolatto noted that after a drop in participation, the club evaluated options and decided that 2016 would be final year for the event.



"Overall, our goal is to provide a fun-filled, community oriented festival with a little something for everyone," Bolatto sad. "It takes a lot of work to make it happen, but it's definitely worth it in the end."



The 36th Annual Braidwood Lions Club Summerfest runs July 13 through 16 at Old Smokey City Park in Braidwood.



Summerfest is the club's largest fundraiser of the year, helping to generate funds to benefit its humanitarian sight and sound services.



The Lions host a variety of other events throughout the year as well, raising money that goes back into the community.



Details and entry forms can be found on the Summerfest page on the Lions website, www.braidwoodlionsclub.org.



A list of ways that raised funds are used can be found on the website's "Where the Money Goes" link.



Bolatto noted that community businesses, groups, and organizations take advantage of fundraising opportunities during Summerfest, holding raffles, flea market sales, giveaways and informational booths.











