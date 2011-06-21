



Superintendent: RC not leaving I-8

Despite rumors, no formal plans to exit conference

Marney Simon

Staff writer



A rumored departure from the Interstate 8 Conference for the Reed-Custer School District appears to be just that - a rumor. Or at the very least, district officials said, the talk is wildly premature.



Superintendent Mark Mitchell spoke about the possible change on Jan. 18, after members of the School Board asked about rumors swirling on the radio and social media that Reed-Custer was looking to ditch the I-8.



During a School Board meeting earlier this month in Coal City, Coaler athletic director Dan Hutchings said Reed-Custer is one of three schools considering a move to another conference. But according to Mitchell, it's not quite true.



"The I-8 Committee has been meeting to look at possibilities for bettering the conference, and what does it mean to better the conference," Mitchell told members of the Reed-Custer Board of Education. "I believe that there have been some ideas about possibly inviting some schools in, so the conference can get enlarged to the point that you have a small and a large side of the conference. That's a possibility.



"There has been a discussion about crossover games in football, between the small schools and the larger enrollment schools, but I don't know where that's going at this point," Mitchell continued.



As far as leaving the I-8, Mitchell said at this point, the district has only had some informal discussions about joining a conference farther south.



"We have had an invitation to join the SVC Conference, which is the Sangamon Valley Conference," Mitchell said. "We received a letter from them, we did not reach out to them, we received a formal letter from them. They had a school drop and they thought that we were a good fit for their conference."



Mitchell said RCHS principal Tim Ricketts and athletic director Chuck Anderson met with members of the SVC for an informational meeting, but talks have not gone beyond that.





"At this point there hasn't been any movement in this district," Mitchell said. "If we decided to look at other possibilities, we'd have a committee put together here and start to really look at what's best for the kids."



Mitchell balked at rumors that any move is predicated on finding a conference where RCHS could become more competitive in football. He said that for the district, it's all about numbers. Specifically, declining enrollment numbers.



"A lot of it is driven by the fact that we have a decreasing enrollment, significantly," Mitchell said. "We're about 100 less [in grades] K-3 than we are at the high school right now. You start to look at the Interstate 8, that's actually going the other way, you have schools like Streator and Plano that are 800 to 900, and they're growing."



Mitchell said that some younger classes, which had previously seen enrollments of well over 100 students, are now seeing classes totaling just 80 to 85 kids. He added that with a lack of additional new housing or development in the district's boundaries, those declines were unlikely to change.



Any efforts to switch conferences would be done only in the best interest of the students, he added, noting a conference move would affect much more than football. The impact on all school activities, including baseball, basketball, speech team, and band - all areas where Reed-Custer is competitive - would be considered.



Mitchell said suggestions on the radio and social media that Reed-Custer, along with Seneca and Westmont, were looking to leave the I-8 were simply stated incorrectly. Mitchell said the I-8 committee, which met at Reed-Custer earlier this month, was just looking for other ways to enhance the conference.



"That was in error," Mitchell said. "The I-8 committee has been proactive."



The I-8 currently has 12 member districts. If one of those districts decides to leave, the conference would need a replacement. Expansion of the conference to include larger schools could have potentially negative impacts on smaller schools, including Reed-Custer and Wilmington.



Reed-Custer, Coal City, Plano, Seneca, and Wilmington have been in the I-8 since it was chartered in 1979-80.











