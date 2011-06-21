



Minor delays on new school construction

+ click to enlarge THE NEW ELEMENTARY School in the Reed-Custer School District is starting to take shape, looking more and more like the original rendering on the outside. The new school is set to open in fall 2017. Marney Simon

Staff writer



The new Reed-Custer Elementary School is taking shape along Walker and School Streets in Braidwood, as near-complete brick work finally has the building showing off what will ultimately be its end result.



On Jan. 18, Superintendent Mark Mitchell updated the School Board on the progress of the new school, set to open this fall.



The project is divided into sections. Mitchell said there have been some steel work delays that put the work behind schedule.



"That's really the only part right now that's a little bit behind," Mitchell said. "That was caused by some steel delays that they're working out with the contractor... We had a few steel delays that were causing some delays in other areas, and we are not responsible as a district for those."



Mitchell said the delays could affect the overall timeline as Gilbane, the contractor on the project, makes adjustments. But, he added, the district will know for sure by the end of the month if construction is back on schedule.



"The weather's good, they said that really all it affects is that they'll (Gilbane) start doing some overtime," Mitchell said. "They'll start getting into some contingency dollars that are built into the budget. They're built in."



If a delay causes problems with the start of school, Mitchell said the district could push back the first day of school at the elementary school. But he added it's too soon to make that determination.



The building will replace the intermediate and primary schools, and will be able to house up to 750 students. The intermediate school is expected to be razed once asbestos abatement is complete at the start of the summer break.





In other action before the School Board on Jan. 18:



• The board got a first look at the proposed calendar for the 2017-2018 school year.



The draft lists the first day of student attendance as Wednesday, Aug. 16, following two teacher institute days.



The winter break will be a little later due to Christmas falling on a Monday in 2017. Because of that, the winter holiday starts closer to Christmas day, and extends to the week after New Year's day.



"We do match breaks with Coal City and Wilmington. I worked with both of those districts since we share some classes, and I also sent the draft to Wilco since they try to coordinate all the vacations for schools," Mitchell said. "It seems like most everyone is taking that week off after [the new year holiday]."



Spring break will be adjacent to Easter next year.



The calendar calls for 174 days of school, with 44 days in quarters one and three, and 43 days in quarters two and four. An additional five days are built into the end of the calendar for emergency days.



"The nice thing about the calendar and what we really try to do here, we try to keep semesters even," Mitchell said. "And also so that we can end the first semester before the Christmas break. We don't like students to have to leave, go on a two-week break, then come back and have to take finals. We like that closure before they leave for vacation."



The final calendar will be approved by the board next month.



• Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Christine Nelson told the board that the district is expanding its efforts in science and technology education.



"We're pushing science, as you know," Nelson told the board. "Two weeks ago, our sixth graders went to the Dresden Station for a full day, and it was an amazing experience. They were so well orchestrated and organized, so the kids had different stations that they went to."



Nelson added that six students will attend a women's science and technology event at Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont this spring.



"We're really trying to branch out to have our kids engage in real life experiences with scientists and engineers," Nelson said.



Nelson added that the district was continuing to update curriculum, a constant effort in planning, which aids the push to reach out around the community.



"I hear a lot of positive, too, with the hands on science," said board member Diana Coffey. "The kids enjoy it and I hear a lot of good things from parents too. It's going over well."



• The School Board will purchase a memorial brick in honor of Wally Cramer. The long-time assistant track coach passed away on Jan. 9.



"He gave us 26 years, 23 volunteering," board president Greg Boyer said.



Cramer was a pole vault coach at Reed-Custer as well as Olivet Nazarene University.



"He was the kind of guy who gave the same amount of time and attention to the [all] kids," Boyer said. "He didn't concentrate on just the good kids... he gave the same amount of time to the kids who could pole vault 6 feet as the kids who never made a jump in their life. He was always there, he'd come early, he'd stay late, and he was here all summer helping those kids out."



The memorial brick will be placed in the Reed-Custer District Auditorium.











