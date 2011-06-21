



Park district makes plans for 2017

Expect repairs to pavillion, walkways in new year

Marney Simon

Staff writer



The ground is full of mud and muck and there are few visitors to Braidwood's parks this time of year.



But members of the Park District's Board of Directors are working on plans to update and upgrade park properties for 2017.



In 2016, the district completed several projects, most noteworthy, removal of the Old Smokey hill, and enclosing the Lions pavilion at Old Smokey City Park.



Development of the new Old Smokey sledding hill, which was dismantled last spring, will continue this year.



"The remnants of Old Smokey Hill were relocated to the north end of the park near the existing dirt hills," said Commissioner Josh Bolatto. "We had hoped to get the hill built up and developed before the winter season hit, however, we ran into a few obstacles as far as obtaining the necessary heavy equipment needed to complete the project. Unfortunately, time ran out and we were not able to get it completed in time."



Bolatto noted that those complications have been worked through, and the Park District will move forward with the new hill project once the thaw arrives.



The district will also move on to more pavilion repair, focusing on the structure by the basketball court.



"We began looking into options to repair or replace the basketball court pavilion last year and discussed numerous options and possibilities," Bolatto said. "But, we also discovered that no matter which way we go, it's going to be an expensive project, which makes it difficult, especially given the fact that we have such a small budget to work with."



Bolatto said the board would move forward, though, working through the specifications and likely putting the project out to bid.



"The pavilion is utilized for numerous community events, activities and private rentals that take place throughout the year out here in the park, which has made it a vital piece of our infrastructure," Bolatto noted.



Other items on the agenda for 2017 include:



• A New Multi-Level Ball Field - "We've been working alongside the Braidwood Baseball and Softball Association to create a new ball field in the Old Smokey City Park," Bolatto said. The new ball field will sit on part of the remnants of the old Old Smokey hill. Bolatto said the BBSA was spearheading the project, performing the majority of the work themselves. The ballfields are expected to be complete this spring.



• Tree Replacement - In September, the district removed several dead or dying trees from Old Smokey City Park. The district will begin the process of replanting trees in the spring.



• Walk Path Repaving - The board will look at options to repair and/or replace 1.5 miles of walking paths through Old Smokey Park.



"Lots of residents like to take advantage of the paved walk paths as they offer a safer alternative to walking or biking alongside the roadway or sidewalks with vehicle traffic nearby," Bolatto said. "Even in the winter time, we see lots of people bundled up going for a walk along the paths as our grounds crew takes care of keeping the walk paths plowed after it snows."



• Assessment of Drainage Needs In Old Smokey Park - An assessment is already underway to address draining issues. Bolatto noted that over the years, certain areas of the park have problems with standing water after heavy or prolonged rainfalls, which can become problematic during park functions.



The district has entered into a service agreement with M. Gingerich, Gereaux & Associates of Manhattan to perform the assessment and help determine the best course of action to address the issues.





2017 also marks the first full year for the new Tobacco Free Zones throughout Park District properties. In November, the board approved measures creating "Tobacco Free Zones" within the district.



Per the new regulations, no person shall use any form of tobacco upon any Braidwood Park District-owned or operated outdoor recreational park areas, playgrounds, athletic fields, spectator or concession areas that are within a tobacco-free zone. This includes any lighted or unlighted cigarette, including but not limited to clove, bidis, or kreteks, electronic or e-cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos, pipes, hookah products, and any other smoking products, as well as smokeless tobacco products.



Tobacco-Free Zones are defined as any playground, athletic field, restroom, spectator or concession area and all sidewalks leading to or from such areas and the area within 50 feet of any playground, athletic field, spectator seating area, concession area and any sidewalk leading to or from said areas at Luke H. Goodrich Park, the Lions Kiddie Park, and Old Smokey Park.



"We have already put up signage at the Luke H. Goodrich Park and the Lions Kiddie Park, as those parks are 100 percent tobacco free parks," Bolatto said. "We will be putting up the remainder of the necessary signage in the designated zones come springtime."



Bolatto also noted that the district plans to spend 2017 working with various community groups and organizations to assist with community events, including the annual Easter Egg Hunt, Relay For Life of Wilmington-Braidwood, Summerfest and National Night Out.



More details on the Braidwood Park District, its properties, plans, and Tobacco Free Zones can be found online, at www.braidwoodparkdistrict.com.











