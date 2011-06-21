



Braidwood fire sees annual increase in calls for service

+ click to enlarge THE BRAIDWOOD FIRE Department saw a busy year in 2016, increasing calls by more than 90 over the previous year and answering a total of 1,504 calls for service. Photo by Marney Simon. BFD 2016 Calls for Service Total Calls - 1,504



Staff writer



It was a busy year at the Braidwood Fire House in 2016.



Numbers compiled by the fire department show that department personnel were dispatched 1,504 times in 2016, marking yet another increase in calls.



"We had 91 calls above 2015, so it was a busy year," said Fire Chief Ken Heberer.



The department averaged just over 125 calls per month, taking the most calls in October (158), and the fewest in February (96).



Some of those numbers for 2016 include:



• Total calls - 1,504



• Ambulance calls - 1,174



• Structure fires - 11



• Grass fires - 12



• Gas/odor leak - 28



• Dive/water calls - 10



• False calls - 51



The numbers also break down by shift, noting that 864 calls came during the 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. shift, while the remaining 640 calls happened between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.



The increase in overall calls, according to Heberer, is part of an annual increase in calls that the department has seen over the past seven years.



"For 2010, we had 962 calls. In 2016, we have 1,504, which is an increase of 542 calls," Heberer said.



The chief noted there are a number of things that may account for the rise in numbers, starting with a willingness of folks to simply call for help.



"I think that people are calling us more for ambulance, our ambulance calls are going up every year, because a lot of the citizens are taking advantage of [the service]," Heberer said, adding there has been an increase in calls from elderly residents looking for help or assistance.





"They figure it's best to call, and it is," Heberer said. "If something is wrong, the ambulance crew can take care of it and get the person to the hospital. If there's nothing wrong, they sign a refusal and they go home. It's no big deal."



It's a shift in how people reach out for help, the chief said.



"I've noticed an increase in helping people out, an elderly person," Heberer said. "Years ago, if someone fell, they never would have called us. They'd call someone from their family. I think now, as families get spread out and away from each other, somebody elderly might call. More and more elderly are wearing alarms, and that's good. The guys are here, if there's an elderly person and we can help them, that's great."



In addition to those folks reaching out more often, Heberer noted that with a full time crew, there's always someone at the other end of the line.



"They know we're available more than they did a few years ago, and we have personnel here 24/7," Heberer said.



Heberer said the increase in numbers is common throughout the area, with calls up in Wilmington and Coal City as well. Part of the increase in calls includes those calls for assistance to neighboring communities.



"We're doing a lot of more auto aid," Heberer said. "So say Braidwood has a call, even for smoke, we have auto aid coming from Wilmington and Coal City from the get-go. I think those numbers have increased as well, which is not a bad thing, because we can just turn them around. And if there is something, then the help is right there."



Heberer said of the 1,504 calls, only 11 were for structure fires, with four of those on the more serious side. Most calls come into the department for ambulance assistance. Those calls totaled more than 1,100.



The department also rolled out to Godley 107 times, Custer Park 104 times, and Exelon just five times. Heberer said the handful of calls to Exelon show the public that the nuclear power plant is providing a safe environment on the edge of town.



In addition to moving ahead as normal in 2017, Heberer added that the board is also working to purchase a new engine this year. More details on that project would be available in the spring.



Heberer starts 2017 in the last leg of his tenure. The chief will retire on June 1. The Fire Protection District is currently working with McGrath Group for a replacement.











