1/17/2017 4:59:00 PM Shots fired call leads to arrests of teens
Marney Simon Staff writer
A call of shots fired led to the arrest of several teens in Braidwood on Friday, Jan. 13.
Braidwood Police Chief Nick Ficarello said police responded to the call in the early evening hours along Anndon Street. At the scene, officers found two vehicles with windows damaged.
A witness said two white males had exited a Ford Explorer with a loud exhaust system, and began shooting at vehicles.
That vehicle was located around 7 p.m. at the Braidwood BP gas station, where the occupants were identified by the witness.
Ficarello said five juveniles between the ages of 16 and 17 were brought into the police station for questioning, staying at the station until early morning.
"We wanted to get everything in order and find out if there were any more victims," Ficarello said.
A search of their vehicle turned up an airsoft pistol (pellet gun) and two knives, items the police said are possibly linked to other crimes in the area.
The chief said there has been a pattern of vandalism using a pellet gun, not just in Braidwood, but also in Morris and Braceville.
"[The suspects] have been shooting out car windows, and, at times, it appears they were actually burglarizing cars," Ficarello said. "Sometimes they'd shoot out a window, sometimes they'd reach in and take things."
Possible charges for the five juveniles include criminal damage to property, retail theft, and burglary to motor vehicle.
Ficarello said the department is currently requesting that the teens be charged in juvenile court, also seeking juvenile delinquency charges.
The teens were released to the custody of their parents on Jan. 14.
The investigation is ongoing, with Braidwood working with Morris and Grundy County on the case.
"We're waiting for more victims to come forward," Ficarello said.
Anyone with information on the series of burglaries is asked to notify the Braidwood Police Department, 815-458-2342.