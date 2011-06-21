



City Council approves new reimbursement procedures

Traveling workers must adhere to new guidelines

Marney Simon

Staff writer



City employees who travel then submit receipts for reimbursement will have some new rules to follow in 2017.



On Dec. 26, the Braidwood City Council approved an ordinance establishing a procedure for reimbursement of certain expenses.



The ordinance defines three specific types of expenses:



Entertainment - includes but is not limited to shows, amusements, theater production, sporting events, or other like events be they private or public.



Public business - expenses incurred in the performance of a public purpose which is required or useful for the benefit of the city to carry out the responsibilities of and relating to city business.



Travel - any expenditure directly incident to official travel by employees and officers of the city, or by wards or charges of the city, involving reimbursement to travelers or direct payment to private agencies providing transportation and related services.



According to the new ordinance, the city will only reimburse its employees and officers when they have incurred travel expenses, including meals and lodging, in relation to the performance or partaking of public business.



The city will allow a maximum reimbursement no higher than the per diem rate as established by the United States General Service Administration effective at the time the expense was incurred.



The January 2017 per diem rate in Will County is $95 for lodging and $54 for meals and incidentals, however, the rate is established on a county-by-county basis, and is subject to change.



Mileage will be reimbursed at the current IRS standard mileage rate, currently 53.5 cents per mile for business travel.



No airplane travel in relation to public business will be provided by the city without prior written consent, the cost of which will only be for coach or economy tickets.



Alcohol is specifically excluded from reimbursement.





According to the ordinance, no reimbursement of travel, meals, or lodging expenses incurred by employee or officer the city will be authorized unless the travel, meals and lodging request form has been submitted and approved.



Expenses for travel, meals and lodging of any employee that exceed the maximum reimbursement allowed will only be allowed by roll call vote in an open meeting of the City Council. However in the event of an emergency or other extraordinary extra circumstances, the City Council may approve more than the maximum allowable expenses.



All documents and information submitted with the form are subject to disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act.



The ordinance is required under state law, as part of the state's new local government travel expense act. But, it will also aid the city council members tighten the purse strings and correct financial reporting procedures in 2017.



The city has cracked down on spending and keeping track of expenses over the past year, ever since it came to light that the city's credit cards were being used with little to no oversight.



The city's annual financial audit for the fiscal year that ended April 30, 2016, which was released last month, noted that the city had insufficient financial oversight of its accounts and financial reporting.



That audit recommended tighter internal controls. In addition to the new reimbursement policy, the city also instituted a credit card policy, and has begun a comprehensive review of all processes surrounding daily financial transactions.



The new state law, effective Jan. 1, requires non-home rule units of local government to create a regulation and documentation process for travel, meal and lodging expenses.











