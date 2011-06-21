



Reed-Custer ranks in Top 100

Marney Simon

Staff writer



The Reed-Custer School District is one of the top 100 public school academic providers in the state, according to rankings released by the Niche website.



The 2017 Best School Districts ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education.



Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.



Niche ranks over 8,000 public school districts based on statistics and millions of opinions from students and parents, to determine the best school districts in Illinois.



The 2017 rankings list the Reed-Custer School District as number 92 out of 404 public school districts in the state.



The district received an overall grade of B+.



The grades were broken down into ratings based on academics and school environment.



The overall academic score was a B+, based on state assessment proficiency, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses on academics from students and parents.



According to Niche, the district has a State Assessment Proficiency of 32 percent, and a composite ACT score of 26.



Graduation rate from Reed-Custer High School is 95 percent.



Students benefit from a student-to-teacher ratio of 15:1.



When it comes to what colleges students choose after graduation, the district received an A-.



The college ranking score is the average score of those schools where students choose to go to for post-secondary education, based on Niche Best Colleges ranking.



According to student surveys, the most popular colleges chosen by graduates are Joliet Junior College, Illinois State University, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Olivet Nazarene University, and the University of Wisconsin.



The district earned a B grade for college readiness, and teachers in the district received a B+.





Other rankings on the Niche report card for the Reed-Custer School District include:



Diversity: B-



Clubs and Activities: A-



Health and Safety: A-



Administration: B



Sports: B-



Food: C+



Resources and Facilities: C+



The full rankings and school report card can be found on the Niche website, k12.niche.com.



Niche is a national informational website designed to analyze dozens of public data sets and millions of reviews to produce comprehensive rankings, report cards, and profiles for every K-12 school, college, and neighborhood in the U.S.



Niche has over 100 million reviews and poll responses along with transparent statistics and comparable grades.















