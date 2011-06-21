



Braidwood pushes for progress in 2017

+ click to enlarge HOPE OF BRINGING SOME new businesses to downtown Braidwood top the list of plans for progress in 2017. City Administrator Don Labriola said the city is in talks with developers for properties throughout town, and is seeking a developer for the Townes of Braidwood. Marney Simon

Staff writer



The new year always brings new hope for positive change. In the city of Braidwood, that change may be coming along in baby steps, but city leaders say it's happening.



Running on a commission form of government, the city's elected leaders each serve as a department head, rather than represent a specific area of the city. City leaders said that for 2017, Mayor Jim Vehrs plans to work with each commissioner on their specific department and set goals.



"He really wants to have time to sit down with each commissioner," said city administrator Don Labriola. "The mayor wants to sit down with each commissioner individually and discuss those goals."



The commissions are divided as follows:



• Public Health and Safety - Commissioner Eric Tessler



• Finance - Commissioner Elena Hibler



• Streets and Alleys - Commissioner Fay Smith



• Public Buildings and Property - Commissioner Jim Hutton.



As mayor, Vehrs also serves as Liquor Commissioner and the Commissioner of Public Affairs.



Labriola said in addition to mapping out long-term goals for each commission, the city will also work on development in 2017.



"We're having a hotel study done, and hopefully we'll have that done in the very near future, a marketing study," Labriola said. "When that's done, we'll be able to reach out to the hotel chains and invite them to take a look at Braidwood. We've had discussions with several chains, serious discussions with several chains now, but they want to see the marketing study."



Labriola said the city will continue to search for retail opportunities, and to market the partially vacant Townes of Braidwood subdivision.



"Retail is always in the mix," Labriola said. "We do get calls, I field a lot of calls from developers and people interested in Braidwood, and on that end, we're quite busy. We had a meeting [Tuesday] with a developer who's seriously interested in bringing retail to downtown Braidwood. At this point, we're not that far along, but we did have that meeting... We're still working on the Townes of Braidwood development, to get someone to come in and take it over, finish it, and proceed with it."



Labriola also said he'll consider revisiting the comprehensive plan with the City Council. The last comprehensive plan was developed in 2000, but has not been updated since.



In terms of public safety, the city will continue with its crackdown on heroin that started in 2016.



Police Chief Nick Ficarello said he'll have final numbers on drug arrests and crime statistics later this month, and said those numbers will show a correlation between the crackdown on drugs, and a reduction in crime.



"The City Council and the mayor wanted this issue addressed," Ficarello said. "It has been addressed, and it continues to be addressed. They took a step, because many City Councils will not acknowledge the problem. But they took a step in acknowledging that it was an issue, and they wanted it cleaned up."



Ficarello said that the new CHANGE program, which will continue in the new year, was probably the city's biggest success story of 2016.



"The mayor wanted us to think outside the box, and come up with a program not just to arrest people involved in heroin and heroin trafficking, but to help people who have addiction problems," Ficarello said. "Since we've started, we've placed 10 [people] in the program."



CHANGE stands for "Communities Helping Addicts Needing to Gain Empowerment."



The department, along with volunteers and help from the Braidwood Area Healthy Communities Coalition, are now acting as agents to transfer people who need help to detox and recovery centers.



The department started the program in August, allowing addicts to come in for help, and officers help place them in treatment. The department's program is open to anyone addicted to opiates, including heroin, fentanyl, Oxycodone, Percocet, Vicodin, hydrocodone or Morphine. Those needing help can request it at the Braidwood police station, and the BPD will take the necessary steps to start the recovery path.





The Braidwood Police Department also received recognition for its National Night Out festivities in August. Between 800 and 1,000 people attended last year's event in Braidwood's Old Smokey City Park.



"It told me that [the community] is supporting the police department," Ficarello said. "My goal is to reduce crime in Braidwood."



Both Ficarello and Labriola said that the goals for the upcoming year will ultimately be to keep chugging along, working to make positive forward strides in development, safety, and for the benefit of all the city's residents.



"We're working toward progress, it takes time," Labriola said. "It's been less than two years [since the current administration took over], it's going to take a little time. It's the old saying, Rome wasn't built in a day. But I can tell you, things are going in a good direction."



Editor's note - Due to a minor illness, Mayor Vehrs was unable to participate in the interview for this story. An article on Vehrs' specific goals with the members of the full City Council will be printed at a later date.











