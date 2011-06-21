



Dear Santa

Second graders make their Christmas lists



It's the most wonderful time of the year!



We asked students in Mrs. Friddle's second grade class at Reed-Custer Intermediate School what they hoped Santa would bring in his sleigh this year.



Here, a look at some creative requests for Father Christmas:







Dear Santa,



For Christmas I would like a icy mansion. Do you like delivering presents to girls and boys and parents? On Christmas for a present I want the book called The Jolly Christmas Postman and The Jolly Postman or Other Peoples Letters and three more Elves on the shevs. Can my family see your raindeer? Have a good Christmas!



Love,



Isabella







Dear Santa,



Santa your elf is funny in my house. Do you love your sleigh. Santa can you give me a dartbike for Chrismas. Santa can you give me a big dron and a little dron and a meadeam dron. Santa can you give me a RC car to me.



Love,



Broden







Dear Santa,



How old are you and Mis Clase? How big is your sleae? How meney elves do you have? Do you have dook in the noth pol? And could I have a dron with a camera on the top. do you like math do you like cokies. How meney presint are up in the north Pole. And I wish you a merry Christmas and a happy new yeare.



Love,



David







Dear Santa,



can I have a new T shirt? I might have cookies and milke. Or I might not. What corler is your seligh? Or is the red or green. i know the raindeers names. Dasher Dancer Prancer Vixend Comeid Cipied Donner and Bliyen and Ruddph I Love elves! Merry Christmas!



Love,



Nicole







Dear Santa,



I hope you can get ever one what thay want. Why can you get to ever budie in the word. For Christmas I want a army men set. I want a dog Nerf. I lik you Santa you are cool.



From,



Carson







Dear Santa,



How have you been? I would like a stuffed anamil for Chistmas. Whats your favorit kind of cookie? My favorit kind of cookie is a shuger cookie.



Love,



Anabell







Dear Santa,



I hope you bring me lot of presents for Christmas. How do you ride the sleigh? Does the raindeer run fast in the night when you come. Is the elves working hard when they make the presents?



Love,



Elizabet







Dear Santa,



I want to know how many elves you have? I was going to ask for a nrf gun but my mom got my one for Christmas. I want a shert that has the howl U.S.A. on it.



Love,



Mason







Dear Santa,



I love my elf but I want her to make a really big mess. And I want her to bring presents. And I want misses Claus to mak Daisy a new dress. Can you get me Lea the merican girl doll? And I want a new iPhone and computer. And a drone with a camera and a gold hover board.



Love,



Atiana







Dear Santa,



When is budy going to come back. I miss him a lot. It is all Corbins falt. How are your elves doing. Why do pepploe call you father Christmas? Corbin!



Love,



Harlie







Dear Santa,



Was I good this year? I might leve something whan I leve you cookise. How are your raindear? I like you and your raindear. Do you like Christmas? Do you like your elf's.



From,



Bradyn







Dear Santa,



How fast can your sleigh go? What names are your elves? I want a quad for Christmas. How old are you Santa? Is one of your reindeers Blizen? I will have cookeis and milk waiting for you. Im on the nice list. Do you all ways were your red suit on Christmas?



From,



Jonothan







Dear Santa,



I want a bike and a bean bag and a hover board and a little live pets snuggle and a hatchanimal.



Love,



Evelyn







Dear Santa Claus,



Can you bring me the book the Jolly Old Post Man. Can you bring me a esy bake ovin for for Christmas. How are your elvefs do you this year. Can you send me a elv on the self for Christmas this year. I like wen you bring presents for me. I will like a american girl doll for Christmas. How are you an the rander.



Love,



Addyson







Der Santa,



Tank you for The Pesints and Christmas and oresin the pseints you and I wand what they look like? Do you like your elves? I will like bak uvin and a tadbar to.



Love,



Alyssa







Dear Santa,



Santa can I have a hatchamal? If people are pore can you give them clothing. My sisters are being mean to me. Can you give me a stufd pengwen plz. Can you eat all of my coockes and drink the milk. How meany elves do you have? Why do you say ho ho ho!



From,



Chase







Dear Santa,



Can you really bring the presents inside because my Chrismas tree is outside? What I want for Chrismas is skylander games and all the skylander toys.



From,



George







Dear Sant Collos,



I want a IPod V for Christmas. I'm going to got sum randey food. Rodof is my faveret randey. Do you like dinnsors and reptils. What is your faveret show on TV. Whats your faverer coler. What is your faveret eis crem flavers. Ples give pepel food woter and clos. Give pepel toys to and stocigs.



Love,



Urija





*Editor's Note - these letters to Santa will appear in the Dec. 28 edition of The Braidwood Journal











