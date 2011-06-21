



25 Days of Kindness

Braidwood PD, Berkot's join the Journal to spread Christmas cheer

Marney Simon

Staff writer



Most of us aren't too keen about sitting in a squad car.



Not one to really get into trouble, I've only had to sit inside a cop car once in my life - when my car broke down on a winter night on the Eisenhower Expressway in 1995, and the state police officers who came to my rescue were kind enough to let me sit in their car while I waited for a tow.



Police commit those types of acts of kindness regularly, but don't always get credit for it.



So on Tuesday, Dec. 13, I got into a squad again, this time with Braidwood Officer David Cornelli, and together, we went undercover to spread some holiday cheer, by delivering $25 Berkot's gift cards to unsuspecting folks.



"What we're doing today, we're out making positive contact with the public for the holidays on behalf of Berkot's, the Free Press which is The Braidwood Journal, and the Braidwood Police Department, presenting gift certificates to numerous citizens," Cornelli explained.



We stopped at Rosatti's Pizza, where Officer Cornelli surprised the young man sitting inside.



"We heard you had some hard times," Cornelli told him.



The gift was greeted with a hug, as it was by several people after we headed over to Berkot's and handed out the gift cards to folks going into the store.



It was all an effort to bring a little kindness to the community. Officer Cornelli had a little fun with it, asking people first what they were up to before letting them know they weren't in any trouble, but instead, were on the receiving end of an act of kindness.





The surprised looks on people's faces and their immediate reactions were caught on video by yours truly. The video might not be the best around - after all, I work in print, not broadcast. But, you'll get the picture.



On Friday, Dec. 23, you will be able to view the video from our mission, the finished product edited by staff writer Brent Sumner. That's my voice on the piece, in case we haven't met.



It has been an exciting month as the Free Press Newspapers works to spread kindness through our community, and encourage others to join in.



As we head into a new year, we ask our readers to join us in keeping the kindness campaign going.



Remember - one act of kindness, one good deed has the ability to create a domino effect and improve the life of not one but dozens of people.



#25daysofkindness



#fpncares



#spreadkindness











