State scholars make the grade

Eight seniors make prestigious list

+ click to enlarge REED-CUSTER HIGH SCHOOL seniors who have been named 2017-18 Illinois State Scholars by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) are (from left, front) Bobbi Cummings, Sabrina Duran, Hannah Griffiths, Samantha Mitchell and Georgia Votta. Back: Jordan Carnaghi, Hunter O'Shea and Cole Pfiefer. Marney Simon

Staff writer



They're the best of the best representing academics at Reed-Custer High School. Earlier this month, the list of 2016-17 Illinois State Scholars was released by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), the state agency committed to helping make college accessible and affordable for Illinois families.



State scholars are chosen by a combination of exemplary college entrance examination scores and record high school achievement that indicates high potential for success in college.



This year's scholars are Jordan Carnaghi, Bobbi Cummings, Sabrina Duran, Hannah Griffiths, Samantha Mitchell, Hunter O'Shea, Cole Pfeifer, and Georgia Votta.



The eight RCHS seniors are part of a group of 19,300 exceptional honorees who join the other top state students honored for their academic achievements since the designation was first introduced in 1958.



"I applaud all of the 2017-18 state scholars for their hard work and outstanding academic performance," said Eric Zarnikow, ISAC executive director. "Students have a lot to contend with as they move through high school-from increased testing to extracurricular activities to highly competitive college admissions. Kudos to these students and also to the teachers, parents, coaches and other mentors who contributed to their success and helped them navigate a path towards college and career success."



While State Scholar recognition does not include a monetary prize, students receive congratulatory letters from ISAC and personalized Certificates of Achievement are sent to each high school for distribution.



Illinois State Scholars represent approximately the top 10 percent of high school seniors from 765 high schools across the state. Illinois State Scholars possess strong academic potential and are chosen based on a combination of exemplary ACT or SAT test scores and sixth semester class rank.



Here, take a closer look at this year's designees:





Sabrina Duran



Parents - Rebecca and Juan Duran



Current GPA - 4.3



Activities - Student council, FCCLA, NHS, math team, SSA



What teacher has inspired you the most? Mr. Welsh has inspired me the most throughout my high school career, and I hope to be at least half of the teacher he is.



What are your plans for after high school graduation? I plan to study elementary education after high school.



What is your favorite memory of Reed-Custer High School? My favorite memory from Reed-Custer High School was participating in FCCLA's box city.







Samantha Sharon Mitchell



Parents - George and Valarie Mitchell



Current GPA - 4.3



Activities/sports - Two-years student council, FCCLA, National Spanish Honor Society, volunteer work



What teacher has inspired you the most? The teacher that has impacted me the most was definitely Ms. Askew. She taught me my junior year in math and always made sure that I was doing my best and was always there for me even with things that weren't school related.



What are your plans for after high school graduation?I plan to study biology or pre-med after high school.



What is your favorite memory of Reed-Custer High School? Homecoming week always made the best memories because everyone put their differences aside and worked together as a united class.







Georgia Votta



Parents - Kim and Greg Votta



Current GPA - 4.3



Activities/sports - Volleyball, softball, band, NHS, Student Council, SSA, math team, WYSE team, and speech team



What teacher has inspired you the most? Mrs. Dennis has inspired me the most throughout my high school career. She taught me to be fearless and inspires me every day to work my hardest in everything I do.



What are your plans for after high school graduation? I plan on studying physics after graduation.



What is your favorite memory of Reed-Custer High School? My favorite memory from RCHS was getting to have all the students together at the homecoming bonfire every year.







Jordan Carnaghi



Parents - Janette and Dennis Steinhilber, Richard Carnaghi



Current GPA - 4.0



Activities/sports - Track and field, speech, student council, baseball, football, marching band, jazz band, concert band, madrigals, choir, math team, class officer, musical pit, and Reed Custer Chatter



What teacher has inspired you the most? I would have to say Mrs. Dennis and Mr. Brand have been the most influential people in my life as they have given me the gift of music and the abilities to share that talent with the world. They have helped me grow into the young man that I am today.



What are your plans for after high school graduation? After High School I plan to attend the University of Iowa and study accounting.



What is your favorite memory of Reed-Custer High School? My favorite memory of high school is of the jokes Mr. Smith and I crack at each other whenever we see each other in the halls, and also singing with Mr. Mikula.







Cole Pfeifer



Parents - Chris and Amy Pfeifer



Current GPA - 4.17



Activities/sports - Football, speech, madrigal brass



What teacher has inspired you the most? My middle school teacher Mrs. McGann inspired me the most, because she was so kind and never gave up on anyone, and then also she liked to reward our work by letting us throw food parties.



What are your plans for after high school graduation? I plan on attending college pursuing a degree in the medical field.



What is your favorite memory of Reed-Custer High School? My favorite memory of RCHS is over our summer football trip to Augustana, and it was Brendan Parnell's double "backflip," where he did the flips but landed on his stomach, getting a nosebleed.







Hannah Griffiths



Parents - Kristie and Jeff Griffiths



Current GPA - 4.2



Activities - NHS, The Thespian Society, speech, math team, plays, musicals



What teacher has inspired you the most? I think the most inspiring teacher that I have had was my mom. I was homeschooled for a little while and she really instilled my love for learning and made me the person I am today.



What are your plans for after high school graduation? After I graduate I plan to attend a four-year university, which I have not chosen yet, and I wish to earn my DVM in veterinary medicine.



What is your favorite memory of Reed-Custer High School? My favorite memory at Reed-Custer would have to be homecoming week. It's so nice to see our class come together and have fun. I'll miss it.







Hunter O'Shea



Parents - Jill and Sean O'Shea



Current GPA - 3.8



Activities/sports - Basketball, band



What teacher has inspired you the most? Addie Dennis, my band teacher junior year. She helped me to open up and set me up to succeed senior year.



What are your plans for after high school graduation? I plan on attending college, but I'm undecided on a college and major.



What is your favorite memory of Reed-Custer High School? Taking computer music class junior year.







Bobbi Cummings



Parents - Claud Cummings and Tammy Wicks



Current GPA - 4.1442



Activities/sports - I have not been in any activities or sports since I've had my son my sophomore year. My main focus has been him, school, and work.



What teacher has inspired you the most? Mrs. Wilkey has been a teacher who has inspired me the most from her story of having her first child right after high school and still being able to get a master's degree in teaching. She has shown me that it is possible to achieve your goals no matter what obstacles get in your way.



What are your plans for after high school graduation? My plans after high school graduation are to go to the University of St. Francis and study nursing. I've also been thinking of studying to become a physician assistant or nurse practitioner, however, that is something I might consider later on.



What is your favorite memory of Reed-Custer High School? As I try to think of my favorite memory of Reed- Custer High School, I can't think of anything. When I think back to all of the years I've been going here, I just think of how lucky I am to be in such a great school with so many wonderful teachers who have helped me get to where I am today.











